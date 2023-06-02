Eagles announce joint practice with Shane Steichen's Colts

It'll be like Shane Steichen never left... at least for a few days.

On Friday, the Eagles announced they'll host Steichen's Indianapolis Colts for a joint practice ahead of each team's preseason finale in South Philadelphia at the end of August.

The practice will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, while the game itself will be played Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Linc.

This is the second joint practice the Eagles have scheduled this summer as they have the same plan in place for when the Cleveland Browns visit the week before on Aug. 17.

Last preseason, the Eagles held joint practices against the Browns and the Miami Dolphins on the road, and it seems head coach Nick Sirianni has a growing preference towards them as it allows the starters to get their reps in while in a more controlled environment that carries a reduced risk of injury.

And for the exhibition games themselves a few days after, those will likely be a heavy look at the second-stringers and guys competing for a roster spot, just like last preseason was.

Steichen left as the Eagles' offensive coordinator for Indy's head coaching job after the Super Bowl and no doubt adopted some of Sirianni's thinking, which likely made the idea of a joint practice a no-brainer.

The trip will also have former backup QB Gardner Minshew back in town after he signed with the Colts in the offseason, along with Salem native and star running back Jonathan Taylor. It will also give the Eagles one of the first early looks at rookie QB Anthony Richardson, who the Colts took fourth overall in the draft back in April.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports