More Sports:

June 02, 2023

Eagles announce joint practice with Shane Steichen's Colts

The practice will be held Aug. 22 while the game itself will be played Aug. 24 at the Linc when Steichen and the Colts come to town.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Shane-Steichen-Colts-Coach-NFL-Combine.3.1.23.jpg Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Former Eagles offensive coordinator and current Colts head coach Shane Steichen speaks at the NFL Combine back at the beginning of March.

It'll be like Shane Steichen never left... at least for a few days. 

On Friday, the Eagles announced they'll host Steichen's Indianapolis Colts for a joint practice ahead of each team's preseason finale in South Philadelphia at the end of August. 

The practice will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, while the game itself will be played Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Linc. 

This is the second joint practice the Eagles have scheduled this summer as they have the same plan in place for when the Cleveland Browns visit the week before on Aug. 17. 

Last preseason, the Eagles held joint practices against the Browns and the Miami Dolphins on the road, and it seems head coach Nick Sirianni has a growing preference towards them as it allows the starters to get their reps in while in a more controlled environment that carries a reduced risk of injury. 

And for the exhibition games themselves a few days after, those will likely be a heavy look at the second-stringers and guys competing for a roster spot, just like last preseason was. 

Steichen left as the Eagles' offensive coordinator for Indy's head coaching job after the Super Bowl and no doubt adopted some of Sirianni's thinking, which likely made the idea of a joint practice a no-brainer. 

The trip will also have former backup QB Gardner Minshew back in town after he signed with the Colts in the offseason, along with Salem native and star running back Jonathan Taylor. It will also give the Eagles one of the first early looks at rookie QB Anthony Richardson, who the Colts took fourth overall in the draft back in April. 

MORE: Eagles OTAs: Nolan Smith could be a fan favorite

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Shane Steichen Eagles Preseason Nick Sirianni Indianapolis Colts

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offert hroughout the summer

Just In

Must Read

Education

Temple University police union calls for resignation of top public safety official after three officers fired
Temple Police Union

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Eagles

Eagles OTA practice notes: Nolan Smith could be a fan favorite
060223JalenCarterNolanSmith

Music

West Philly Porchfest musicians use Facebook to compete for performance space
porchfest valendina.jpeg

Festivals

Philly Pride March and Festival: Here's the parade route, road closures and other info you need to know
2023 Pride March and Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved