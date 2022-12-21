More Sports:

December 21, 2022

Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles to start for Colts this week

Former Eagles Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start for the Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 16

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nick-Foles-Doug-Pederson-Colts-Jaguars Douglas DeFelice/USA Today Sports

Former Eagles Super Bowl winners Nick Foles and Doug Pederson.

It only took one quarterback with connections to Philadelphia to falter for another to take his place. The Indianapolis Colts, after blowing literally the biggest lead in NFL history this past Saturday, are benching Matt Ryan for Nick Foles:

Foles, if you've been in outer space for the last half-dozen years and have just returned to this planet, led the Eagles on a miraculous run to the Super Bowl during the 2017 season, turning in one of the greatest performances ever in the Big Game, winning MVP honors along the way.

Foles has bounced around in his time since leading the Birds to yet another unlikely playoff run in 2018, signing a big deal with Jacksonville that offseason before losing his job to, coincidentally, current Eagles QB2 Gardner Minshew. Foles moved on to Chicago after that, starting 8 games across the 2020 and 2021 seasons for the Bears with a record of 3-5. During that 2020 campaign, Foles did what he does best: he beat Tom Brady in a nationally televised game after captaining a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Old habits die hard, huh?

Foles, who turns 34 next month, has seen action in just one game this season, taking two snaps and throwing zero passes in the Colts' Week 2 loss to the Jaguars. Jacksonville's head coach, of course, is Doug Pederson. The six degrees of separation never end with this guy!

Eagles fans will luckily be able to tune into the Colts' Week 16 game. Indy hosts the Chargers on Monday Night Football on Dec. 26. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. As it stands, the Chargers are four-point favorites, but if Foles' career has taught the football world anything, it's to not count him out. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Nick Foles Colts

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
Chuck E Cheese Lawsuit

Sponsored

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Health News

The biggest health trends of 2023 may include journaling and eating kelp
Health trends 2023

Eagles

Eagles at Cowboys: Five matchups to watch
122122AJBrown

Food & Drink

Eagles sent Doug Pederson 35 cheesesteaks after Jaguars' overtime win against Cowboys
Doug Pederson Jags Eagles Cheesesteaks

Food & Drink

Make dumplings and wonton soup at a BYOB workshop on Christmas Day
Dumpling Workshop

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved