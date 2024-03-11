Philly, NFL reacts to Fletcher Cox's retirement

With a post to his social media on Sunday, Fletcher Cox announced that he is retiring too.

A week after Jason Kelce put an emotional wrap on his playing career and just ahead of the NFL's next league year beginning in a couple of days, the Eagles learned that they will be going without another member of the core four moving forward and an all-time defensive great for the franchise – although they've seemed to have known since last season ended.

Things are going to be different now, for sure, but after 12 years, many, many sacks, and helping to achieve the once thought impossible in a Super Bowl title, the focus – at least for a bit – is on Cox and everything he brought to Philadelphia.

Because he brought a ton, and in the 24 hours that followed his announcement, tributes and thank yous poured in from everywhere and from fans, teammates, fellow players, and media personalities alike.

Here's just a small collection of them gathered from Twitter/X:

And while we're looking back: That time Cox trash-talked former president George W. Bush before an Eagles-Cowboys game:

Last October when he hopped in on the Phillies clubhouse celebration after the beat the Braves in the NLDS (captured by our own Evan Macy):

The iconic duo:

And finally, the image that meant the most:

Legend.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports