Philly, NFL reacts to Fletcher Cox's retirement

March 11, 2024
With a post to his social media on Sunday, Fletcher Cox announced that he is retiring too.
A week after Jason Kelce put an emotional wrap on his playing career and just ahead of the NFL's next league year beginning in a couple of days, the Eagles learned that they will be going without another member of the core four moving forward and an all-time defensive great for the franchise – although they've seemed to have known since last season ended.
12 incredible years with No. 91 pic.twitter.com/WdmRb7ce9n— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 10, 2024
Things are going to be different now, for sure, but after 12 years, many, many sacks, and helping to achieve the once thought impossible in a Super Bowl title, the focus – at least for a bit – is on Cox and everything he brought to Philadelphia.
Because he brought a ton, and in the 24 hours that followed his announcement, tributes and thank yous poured in from everywhere and from fans, teammates, fellow players, and media personalities alike.
Here's just a small collection of them gathered from Twitter/X:
Congrats my guy.. Started From Miss State together an got the chance to play with u in Philly. Amazing career family!!#Hailstate #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/PVanT4TOH1— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 10, 2024
LEGEND🦅 much love🙏🏾 congrats and thank you @fcoxx_91 #Sipboy🖤 https://t.co/6v9drbPNHp— Nakobe Dean🔝🔜 (@NakobeDean) March 10, 2024
My brother Fletch! 💪🙏 https://t.co/8FvWguHcnT— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) March 10, 2024
"I couldn't block Fletcher Cox 1-on-1"— New Heights (@newheightshow) March 10, 2024
Congrats on an incredible career @fcoxx_91 👏 https://t.co/nYHheEx0JC pic.twitter.com/YntGsRjc7g
Congrats @fcoxx_91 on an incredible career. Loved lining up next to 91. You made people around you better. Truly great.— chris long (@JOEL9ONE) March 10, 2024
Congrats on a great career, Fletch!— Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) March 10, 2024
Now you can join us on the other side of the podium pic.twitter.com/3Lvp31DyxS
Much respect!! @fcoxx_91 https://t.co/tahz8dKMeO— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 10, 2024
Sorry to see Fletcher Cox retire.— Ron Jaworski (@JawsCEOQB) March 10, 2024
He is such a strong leader and I thought he played some terrific football last season.
Enjoy football retirement!
Fletcher Cox. Legend.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 10, 2024
Salute to a great career brother.
Congratulations and enjoy a well-deserved retirement!
🫡
Says a lot about 12-year veteran Fletcher Cox and the 2023 Eagles that he was probably the best player on the defense last season. Amazing longevity and durability for one of the best players in franchise history.— Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) March 10, 2024
Fletcher Cox was the best defensive player on the only Eagles team to win a Super Bowl. He is an all-time great Eagle who went out playing at a high level and will never wear another team’s uniform. 🫡— James Seltzer (@JamesSeltzer) March 10, 2024
Thank you, Fletch.
Jim Schwartz was so huge for both BG and Fletch taking leaps in their prime. most under appreciated coordinator in team history. Fletch is second best DT of his era, too. he could’ve still played and been good in 2024! https://t.co/brP9CXG9hU— shamus (@shamus_clancy) March 10, 2024
Thank you for everything Fletcher Cox— Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) March 10, 2024
You made Eagles fans worldwide so happy through everything you’ve done for us
We will be seeing you in Canton with Jason Kelce ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QIE7UND0ij
Fletcher Cox not going easy on ANYBODY. 😂🤣😂 @fcoxx_91 pic.twitter.com/5SQw6jNBVg— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 5, 2019
Just Bryce Harper shirtless and Fletcher Cox rocking out to dancing on my own… nothing to see here #phillies pic.twitter.com/oSL8Tim4ad— Evan Macy (@evan_macy) October 13, 2023
My guy appreciate it!!!! https://t.co/qXXg228ygZ— fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) December 4, 2018
Thank you for helping Eagles Fans live out their lifelong dream of being a champion— Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) March 10, 2024
Always a Philadelphia legend
Thank you Fletcher Cox ❤️ pic.twitter.com/59XwZ7lx9D
Legend.
