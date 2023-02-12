Flyers shows tons of love to the Eagles ahead of Super Bowl

February 12, 2023
The Flyers had a home game Sunday afternoon against Seattle, but they knew where the city's head was at.
Heck, they're fully behind it.
With Philly fully focused on the Super Bowl and one final matchup against the Chiefs, the Flyers players all showed up to the Wells Fargo Center wearing Eagles jerseys (DeVonta Smith and Miles Sanders seemed the popular choices), the in-arena graphics made a shift from orange to midnight green, and Gritty?
You know Gritty showed up prepared.
Check out some of the sights and sounds below:
Super Sunday. 🦅#FlyEaglesFly | @Eagles pic.twitter.com/Fp8w9CWmn3— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 12, 2023
The @NHLFlyers are ready for some football and the @Eagles - First they face the @SeattleKraken at 1 pm at @WellsFargoCtr FLYers Eagles FLYers #SuperBowl #Flyers pic.twitter.com/4zp15HFIEs— Ike Richman (@Ike_Richman) February 12, 2023
With Birds fever (see the colors), Flyers finish four-game homestand today against Dave Hakstol’s Kraken.— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 12, 2023
Flyers (22-22-10) are 1-1-1 with just three goals on homestand. They are desperate for offense right now.
SEA holds first WC spot in West but it has lost three straight. pic.twitter.com/ugBXLDiwBQ
sko birds. #FlyEaglesFly | #ItsAPhillyThing pic.twitter.com/CJGAnaBdjY— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 12, 2023
Gritty opening act: Eagles Edition pic.twitter.com/829vCHSPpV— Giana Han (@giana_jade) February 12, 2023
Lauren Hart also had a custom Eagles jersey for when she sang the national anthem pregame, local legend Vince Papale beat the ceremonial drum, and the "E-A-G-L-E-S!" chants that were inevitably going to ring through the entire crowd all game, take a wild guess who was leading this time:
Gritty has been leading Eagles chants since puck drop. pic.twitter.com/QiScq4PcG5— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 12, 2023
Despite a late push, the Flyers couldn't close the gap on the Kraken to lose 4-3 and drop the second of a weekend back-to-back.
Hopefully, that gets all the bad mojo out of Philly's system before kickoff.
Until then, here are the Flyers' Super Bowl predictions, including the pick from DELCO-native Joel Farabee:
Props, predictions and Birds.— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 10, 2023
Resident @Eagles fan Tony DeAngelo goes around the room to get predictions for the Super Bowl.
Full video: https://t.co/jRMLpj7TCk pic.twitter.com/LZQOMY6KCn
