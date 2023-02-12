More Sports:

February 12, 2023

Flyers shows tons of love to the Eagles ahead of Super Bowl

The entire city is on the same page today.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Girtty-Eagles-Jersey-Super-Bowl-Kraken-NFL-NHL-2023.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Gritty's ready for the Super Bowl.

The Flyers had a home game Sunday afternoon against Seattle, but they knew where the city's head was at.

Heck, they're fully behind it. 

With Philly fully focused on the Super Bowl and one final matchup against the Chiefs, the Flyers players all showed up to the Wells Fargo Center wearing Eagles jerseys (DeVonta Smith and Miles Sanders seemed the popular choices), the in-arena graphics made a shift from orange to midnight green, and Gritty? 

You know Gritty showed up prepared. 

Check out some of the sights and sounds below:

Lauren Hart also had a custom Eagles jersey for when she sang the national anthem pregame, local legend Vince Papale beat the ceremonial drumand the "E-A-G-L-E-S!" chants that were inevitably going to ring through the entire crowd all game, take a wild guess who was leading this time:

Despite a late push, the Flyers couldn't close the gap on the Kraken to lose 4-3 and drop the second of a weekend back-to-back. 

Hopefully, that gets all the bad mojo out of Philly's system before kickoff. 

Until then, here are the Flyers' Super Bowl predictions, including the pick from DELCO-native Joel Farabee:

MORE: What 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' gets right about Eagles fans

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Gritty Wells Fargo Center Super Bowl NHL Joel Farabee Flyers

Videos

Featured

A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company

Just In

Must Read

Politics

U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with theft in 2017 in Pennsylvania, but got it dismissed, report says
George Santos Theft Charge

Sponsored

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Mental Health

Overeating after intermittent fasting could lead to a binge eating disorder
Binge eating and intermittent fasting

Eagles

'Disrespected' Eagles pass rush hungry for Super Bowl win and overdue recognition
021023HaasonReddick

Food & Drink

Wawa giving away free coffee before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
wawa free coffee super bowl

Entertainment

Circus students will interpret love through acrobatics in special Valentine's Day performance
Circus Arts Valentine's Day

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved