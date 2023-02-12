Flyers shows tons of love to the Eagles ahead of Super Bowl

The Flyers had a home game Sunday afternoon against Seattle, but they knew where the city's head was at.

Heck, they're fully behind it.

With Philly fully focused on the Super Bowl and one final matchup against the Chiefs, the Flyers players all showed up to the Wells Fargo Center wearing Eagles jerseys (DeVonta Smith and Miles Sanders seemed the popular choices), the in-arena graphics made a shift from orange to midnight green, and Gritty?

You know Gritty showed up prepared.

Check out some of the sights and sounds below:

Lauren Hart also had a custom Eagles jersey for when she sang the national anthem pregame, local legend Vince Papale beat the ceremonial drum, and the "E-A-G-L-E-S!" chants that were inevitably going to ring through the entire crowd all game, take a wild guess who was leading this time:

Despite a late push, the Flyers couldn't close the gap on the Kraken to lose 4-3 and drop the second of a weekend back-to-back.

Hopefully, that gets all the bad mojo out of Philly's system before kickoff.

Until then, here are the Flyers' Super Bowl predictions, including the pick from DELCO-native Joel Farabee:

