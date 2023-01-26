Eagles' Howie Roseman gets Executive of the Year nod from PFWA

Howie Roseman made the Eagles leaps better after last season ended, and the Pro Football Writers of America saw no arguments there.

The Eagles' executive vice president and general manager was named the PFWA's Executive of the Year on Thursday, made alongside the announcements that the Giants' Brian Daboll was voted the writers guild's Coach of the Year and the 49ers' DeMeco Ryans its Assistant Coach of the Year.

Just about every move Roseman made this offseason worked out, culminating in the Eagles finishing the regular season an NFL-best 14-3 and on the doorstep of a second Super Bowl appearance in five years.

He signed free-agent edge rusher Haason Reddick, the Camden native who came home and went on to lead the team with a career-best 16 sacks.

He made the huge draft night trade with the Titans for star wideout A.J. Brown, who helped create one of the top receiving duos in football alongside DeVonta Smith.

And he even engineered deals that cleared out draft busts Jalen Reagor and JJ Arcega-Whiteside and, at the last minute, brought in safety/nickel corner C.J. Gardner-Johnson to complete one of the NFL's better defensive backfields.

Plus, he got the Eagles a top-10 pick in April thanks to the pick swap he made with New Orleans at the 2022 draft.

Roseman had one of the hottest front-office hands in football over the past 12 months, and the Eagles are in a tremendous spot because of it.

The recognition is well deserved.

Thursday's announcement was Roseman's second nod as Executive of the Year from the PFWA. The first honor came in 2017, and everyone knows how that year played out.

The Eagles face the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday at 3 p.m.

Reich moves on to Carolina

Frank Reich wasn't a free agent for long.

The former Eagles offensive coordinator from the '17 Super Bowl run and ousted Colts head coach is now on to the head coaching gig in Carolina, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon.

There's some history there as Reich was the first quarterback to play for the Panthers in their inaugural season back in 1995. He started three games before Kerry Collins, who the Panthers drafted with the fifth overall pick that year, was deemed ready to take over.

Reich, who was hired by the Colts in 2018 following the Eagles' Super Bowl run, was fired from Indianapolis midseason after the team completely stalled out largely due to years of quarterback instability resulting from Andrew Luck's sudden retirement.

And after running through Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and even Nick Foles in 2022, the Colts still never found any stability, finishing 4-12-1.

Reich isn't exactly stepping into a better situation with the Panthers, but one that he can maybe help start from scratch.

Carolina went 7-10 this season, recovering from a 1-4 start after Matt Rhule was fired and managing to finish second in a weak NFC South, but it's clear that they're in for a lengthy rebuild that will take a while if they want to resemble anything competitive.

