Jalen Hurts named finalist for AP Offensive Player of the Year

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the three finalists for the Associated Press' Offensive Player of the Year Award. He's joined by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Unfortunately for Eagles fans, I have my doubts that Hurts can win this. Mahomes, after receiving 49 out of 50 of the votes for First-Team All-Pro QB, would likely pull ahead of Hurts for both this and the MVP award. At times, the Offensive Player of the Year Award has also meant "the best non-quarterback offensive player," so that line of thinking would help Jefferson's case after a huge season where he had 1,809 receiving yards.

No Eagles player has ever won the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award previously.

I'm sure Hurts would call all of these award-season shenanigans "rat poison" anyway.

