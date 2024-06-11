Chris Simms ranks Jalen Hurts in top 10 of his quarterback list

It's everyone's favorite offseason topic to get angry about: Chris Simms' quarterback rankings.

Quite controversially, Jalen Hurts did not crack the NBC Sports analyst's top-40 quarterback list ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Ahead of Hurts' MVP-caliber 2022 season, Simms ranked him 25th. Last year, Hurts jumped all the way to No. 7.

How about now?

Hurts settled in a similar range on Simms' list for 2024, coming in at No. 9.

Here are the top 15 QBs according to Simms:

Rank Player 1 Patrick Mahomes 2 Josh Allen 3 Joe Burrow 4 Lamar Jackson 5 Matthew Stafford 6 Justin Herbert 7 C.J. Stroud 8 Dak Prescott 9 Jalen Hurts 10 Jared Goff 11 Trevor Lawrence 12 Kirk Cousins 13 Jordan Love 14 Aaron Rodgers 15 Baker Mayfield



For NFC East ties, the Giants' Daniel Jones comes in at No. 23 and Washington rookie Jayden Daniels is at no. 28. Eagles backup signal-caller Kenny Pickett just cracks the list at No. 38, too. Former Eagle Gardner Minshew is at no. 39 with the Raiders as well.

That ranking feels pretty fair. Hurts is a clear top-10 guy, but everyone after Patrick Mahomes can be interchangeable depending on the season and even the given week. Hurts looked the best non-Mahomes QB in 2022 and for parts of 2023, but that wasn't the case down the stretch last season.

