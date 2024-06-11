More Sports:

June 11, 2024

Chris Simms ranks Jalen Hurts in top 10 of his quarterback list

Jalen Hurts is No. 9 on Chris Simms' 2024 quarterback ranking list, just a single spot behind the Cowboys' Dan Prescott.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Jalen-Hurts-minicamp_060424_USAT Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Jalen Hurts returns for his fifth year under center with the Eagles.

It's everyone's favorite offseason topic to get angry about: Chris Simms' quarterback rankings.

Quite controversially, Jalen Hurts did not crack the NBC Sports analyst's top-40 quarterback list ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Ahead of Hurts' MVP-caliber 2022 season, Simms ranked him 25th. Last year, Hurts jumped all the way to No. 7. 

How about now?

Hurts settled in a similar range on Simms' list for 2024, coming in at No. 9.

Here are the top 15 QBs according to Simms:

 RankPlayer 
 Patrick Mahomes
 Josh Allen
Joe Burrow 
Lamar Jackson 
Matthew Stafford 
Justin Herbert 
C.J. Stroud 
Dak Prescott 
Jalen Hurts 
10  Jared Goff
11 Trevor Lawrence 
12Kirk Cousins 
 13 Jordan Love 
 14 Aaron Rodgers 
 15 Baker Mayfield 

For NFC East ties, the Giants' Daniel Jones comes in at No. 23 and Washington rookie Jayden Daniels is at no. 28. Eagles backup signal-caller Kenny Pickett just cracks the list at No. 38, too. Former Eagle Gardner Minshew is at no. 39 with the Raiders as well.

That ranking feels pretty fair. Hurts is a clear top-10 guy, but everyone after Patrick Mahomes can be interchangeable depending on the season and even the given week. Hurts looked the best non-Mahomes QB in 2022 and for parts of 2023, but that wasn't the case down the stretch last season. 

MORE: Eagles notes on Sirianni, Carter, MVP history

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Chris Simms Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

June 28: It's Happening with Snooki & Joey
Limited - Visit NJ - Resorts

Atlantic City Wows: Stay in walking distance of the Steel Pier.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sen. John Fetterman, wife Gisele involved in car crash on I-70 in Maryland
Fetterman car crash

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center named a "Best Venue"
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Healthy Eating

The Planetary Health Diet reduces risk of early death and helps the environment; here's what it entails
planetary health diet

Music

Lower Merion native writes score for national parks 'road trip' doc
Lower Merion composer

Phillies

How, why the Phillies must upgrade their outfield this summer
0470_09132023_Phillies_Braves_Nick-Castellanos.jpg

Entertainment

Your 2024 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer
Outdoor movies 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved