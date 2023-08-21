More Sports:

August 21, 2023

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts stars on the cover of Sports Illustrated's NFL preview

Dubbed "Philly's new Fresh Prince" by the magazine, Hurts' rapid rise into one of the next major faces in sports continues.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen Hurts SI cover.jpeg Sports Illustrated/for PhillyVoice

Jalen Hurts kickin' it on the cover of Sports Illustrated's 2023 NFL preview issue.

From a blockbuster contract to a Jordan brand deal and now to the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual NFL preview issue, Jalen Hurts is rapidly ascending as one of the next major faces in professional sports. 

An MVP-caliber campaign and an excellent performance in the Super Bowl – even though the effort fell just short – will do that, and so will a stoic but effortlessly cool demeanor and a relentless drive to get better. 

Because even with all the attention Hurts has been getting since his breakout last season, he's shown no signs of growing complacent. In fact, he's probably hungrier than ever to get the Eagles across the finish line now after being right there on the doorstep just a few months ago – "Money is nice, championships are better," after all, but his growing superstar status will have the Eagles under a much bigger spotlight on the way to one. 

But, hey, comes with the territory.

The new SI cover for September, with the Eagles QB dubbed as "Philly's new Fresh Prince":

Jalen Hurts SI cover.jpegSports Illustrated/for PhillyVoice

Jalen Hurts kickin' it on the cover of Sports Illustrated's 2023 NFL preview issue.


Within the issue is an extensive piece from SI's senior writer Greg Bishop, in which he calls Hurts "the most intentional superstar in sports" – You can check it out in full online HERE.

And after having a front-row seat to his meteoric rise over the past three years, following a second-round draft selection in 2020 that was filled with all kinds of doubt, Eagles fans are hardly going to argue with that notion. 

He's the guy now, unquestionably. The superstar.

Jalen Hurts watch: QB1 has a stellar day, finds top targets at high rate

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Sports Illustrated Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Purchased - new home construction

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Limited - Cooper - Dr Hawk with patient

Cooper University Health Care ranked among top hospitals by U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Environment

200-acre wildfire rages in South Jersey's Wharton State Forest
Dragway Fire New Jersey

Sponsored

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Eagles

Jalen Carter draws high praise from Eagles teammates
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Jalen-Carter-0699.jpg

Illness

Cancer rates among people in their 30s have risen significantly, study finds
Cancer Young Adults

Music

Bobby Eli, Philly soul music pioneer with a star-studded resumé, dies at 77
Philadelphia International Records

parties

International dance party Glitterbox to make Philly debut next month
glitterbox dance party philadelphia

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved