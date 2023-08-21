Eagles QB Jalen Hurts stars on the cover of Sports Illustrated's NFL preview

From a blockbuster contract to a Jordan brand deal and now to the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual NFL preview issue, Jalen Hurts is rapidly ascending as one of the next major faces in professional sports.

An MVP-caliber campaign and an excellent performance in the Super Bowl – even though the effort fell just short – will do that, and so will a stoic but effortlessly cool demeanor and a relentless drive to get better.

Because even with all the attention Hurts has been getting since his breakout last season, he's shown no signs of growing complacent. In fact, he's probably hungrier than ever to get the Eagles across the finish line now after being right there on the doorstep just a few months ago – "Money is nice, championships are better," after all, but his growing superstar status will have the Eagles under a much bigger spotlight on the way to one.

But, hey, comes with the territory.

The new SI cover for September, with the Eagles QB dubbed as "Philly's new Fresh Prince":

Sports Illustrated/for PhillyVoice Jalen Hurts kickin' it on the cover of Sports Illustrated's 2023 NFL preview issue.

Within the issue is an extensive piece from SI's senior writer Greg Bishop, in which he calls Hurts "the most intentional superstar in sports" – You can check it out in full online HERE.

And after having a front-row seat to his meteoric rise over the past three years, following a second-round draft selection in 2020 that was filled with all kinds of doubt, Eagles fans are hardly going to argue with that notion.

He's the guy now, unquestionably. The superstar.

