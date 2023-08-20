Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles QB1 has a stellar day, finds top targets at high rate

In the Eagles' final official solo training camp practice Sunday morning (the Colts come to town for one practice open to the media Tuesday and then we're done), Jalen Hurts and the Eagles were airing it out.

In fact, in 35 total plays run by the first team offense, there was just one hand off and three designed runs in total.

So how did the MVP runner up and franchise player perform on a hot August day at the Novacare Complex? As always, here's the latest Jalen Hurts watch:

11-on-11 from the offense's 40-yard line

1. Hurts wastes no time getting his favorite wideout involved, hitting A.J. Brown on the right sideline for six yards.

2. On the same kind of play, just with a deeper route for Brown, Hurts hits the big receiver for 12 yards this time. On the play, James Bradberry was pretty tightly contesting the throw.

3. The team's third pass is a third completion to Brown, who made a high-level catch over the middle. You could see his concentration on nabbing the spiral for a 10-yard gain.

4. An incomplete pass went down the sideline toward DeVonta Smith, who was very well covered and had no real chance of making the play.

5. Hurts rolled to his right on what looked like a designed run.

6. Hurts looked for Smith again, throwing this ball deep toward the end zone on the right sideline. It was a few yards overthrown and hit the turf.

11-on-11 from the offense's 45-yard line

7. Brown makes his fourth straight reception, streaking down the sideline for about 13 yards.

8. Hurts dumps it off to Kenny Gainwell, who gains four yards or so out of the flat.

9. With a ton of time behind the offensive line, Hurts dances and scrambles and looks like he would have been brought down by Brandon Graham had the play been fully live. He threw a deep pass that was caught by an open Jack Stoll, but in our opinion the play would have been dead at this point.

10. A play-action pass to Dallas Goedert picked up five yards.

11. Another play-action saw Hurts roll right toward an unblocked Graham — we'll call it his second sack of the series. Graham has been sneaky good this training camp and could have another big year on the d-line has he's kept fresh and rotated in and out.

7-on-7 from the defense's 20-yard line

12. Now in the red zone, without the linemen, Hurts put on a bit of a show. His first pass was a gorgeous teardrop throw out of the sky that hit an open Smith for a touchdown.

13. Goedert was wide open over the middle and Hurts found him for another touchdown.

14. Hurts threw a very impressive dart through traffic to find Goedert for about 10 yards.

15. Open over the middle, Kenny Gainwell hauled in a short pass and scampered for a touchdown.

16. On probably Hurts' worst throw of the day, a pass basically hit linebacker Nakobe Dean in the chest and he failed to haul it in for the interception.

17. Goedert caught another red zone pass, getting around five yards over the middle.

18. With great coverage from the first team secondary, Hurts had no one open and half-heartedly ran toward the end zone.

19. Hurts was patient and let a play develop before making his best throw of the day, a bullet over the middle that was caught by Smith tip-towing at the back of the end zone. The ball was placed where only Smith could get it, and he let his extremities do the rest.

11-on-11 from the offense's 20-yard line

20. Goedert caught yet another pass, crossing the entire field from Hurts' left to his right before making a reception that went for around 20 yards.

21. Hurts keeps an RPO for a few yards.

22. Another impressive throw finds Smith near the right sideline. He turns on a dime and gets a few more yards running toward the middle of the field.

23. Goedert battled Christian Ellis 1-on-1 for a 50/50 ball and came down with it for a first down.

24. With no one open, Hurts runs for around eight yards.

25. A slant goes to Smith for a first down.

26. An impressive play is made by Olamide Zaccheaus, picking up 20 yards. He slid to the ground to pick up a throw that was low. He played in the slot most of the day with Quez Watkins not practicing.

27. Head coach Nick Sirianni gives the situation: third and 12 from the 43 yard line with 22 seconds to play. Hurts take a shotgun snap and runs up the middle for about 10 yards. The offense assembles again to spike the ball but an exasperated Sirianni calls it dead, mad at his offense for not getting the spike consummated in time.

11-on-11 from the defense's 45-yard line

28. With Brown lined up in the slot opposite Avonte Maddox, Hurts takes advantage of the mismatch, hitting Brown for eight yards.

29. A quick pass to Zaccheaus loses a yard on the right side.

30. A handoff (the first of the day?!) goes to Gainwell for three yards.

31. We'll give Patrick Johnson some credit here for what could or should have been a sack in the backfield. It wound up an incomplete pass.

32. A dump off pass to Boston Scott gains two yards.

33. Hurts finds Goedert again on the sideline for 12 yards.

34. An RPO keeper by Hurts gain a handful.

35. The final play of practice is a play-action quick strike to Brown over the middle for a first down. For those keeping track, Hurts completed six of passes to Brown, seven to Goedert and four to Smith. So that's 17 to his top three targets.

Fantasy football enthusiasts, this is funnel offense. Take note.

In all, Hurts had a very good day going 22-for-25 with four touchdowns.

The Birds have a walkthrough Monday before their joint practice with Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports