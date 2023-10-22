Seeing the Eagles' Kelly Greens again brought back 'nightmares' for Jason Garrett

The Eagles' Kelly Greens are back for Sunday night against Miami, and everyone's happy to finally see them again.

Well, almost everyone.

On NBC Sports' Sunday Night Football pre-game show, analyst and former Dallas Cowboys backup QB and then head coach Jason Garrett was asked how he felt about the Kelly Greens.

His response, with input from former Patriots DB Devin McCourty:

Garrett: "Yeah, nightmares. Reggie White, Clyde Simmons. Those guys are ridiculous." McCourty: "I think Randall Cunningham." Garrett: "All part of that same team." McCourty: "All problems for you." Garrett: "Yeah..." [NBC Sports]

All said in good humor, of course.

Well, mostly.

Garrett was a third-stringer and then eventual backup behind Troy Aikman through the 90s, and even though the Cowboys had the more successful era, those Buddy Ryan defenses, they hit hard, and looked good doing it.

And every opposing QB from that time remembers it.

The Eagles' defense now – with a pass rush of Jalen Carter, Haason Reddick, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham all up front – will be looking to recapture that hard-hitting magic soon enough against the Dolphins.

