Eagles draft rumors: Howie Roseman is calling about moving up

With the countdown to the NFL Draft entering its final 24 hours, chatter is at its peak and, unsurprisingly, involves Howie Roseman working the phones.

The latest two bits to hit the rumor mill arrived Wednesday afternoon, with the first connecting the Eagles to offensive line prospect Paris Johnson.

Reported James Palmer on NFL Network:

"Well we know that they need defensive line help, but always the eye is on the offensive side of the ball here in Philadelphia, and Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson really impressed during his official visit here at the NovaCare Complex. I've also talked to teams that are above the Eagles who are picking at 10, where Johnson also impressed extremely well with those teams. So Howie Roseman, would he have to possibly trade up for Paris Johnson if it's the tackle that he wants? "My understanding is, over the last several days, Howie Roseman has called to see what it would take to trade up and called to see what it would take to trade back. It's normal for him each and every season, but he has made those calls. "Now to Johnson and the traits that he has, what I'm told by multiple people around the league is this: They're just special. The bend, the ability to move at 6'6", 313 pounds, those are traits that are rare and the Philadelphia Eagles love to rely on their offensive line coach, Jeff Stoutland, to develop payers. [Johnson] can play right guard tomorrow and then eventually be their right or left tackle for the next decade." [NFL Network]

Hardly anyone will be shocked to hear that the Eagles have a major emphasis on the offensive line with a clear focus of trying to keep the development pipeline constantly replenished.

With Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Landon Dickerson all returning, the Birds still boast one of the league's best units, but Johnson and Kelce are both getting up there in age.

Cam Jurgens, last April's second-round pick, was brought in as the center to eventually succeed Kelce when he calls it a career, but for now, he's projected to move over to right guard to fill the void left by Isaac Seumalo, who left for Pittsburgh in free agency.

Johnson, an incredibly athletic left tackle for his size, could conceivably do the same and move inside for a couple of years should the Eagles be able to land him (either at 10 or more than likely earlier in a theoretical trade up), then move back out to either tackle spot whenever Lane reaches the end of the line.

On the other side of the coin, and the ball, Roseman could also be prepping a trade up for one of the draft class' top pass rushers.

Tony Pauline, a draft analyst for Pro Football Network, also heard that the Eagles are "setting the groundwork" for a move up the board, though this would be for a pick on the defensive line.

Does that mean Alabama's Will Anderson or Georgia's Jalen Carter? Suppose it all depends on who's still there and when.

But for what it's worth, Carter did say he expects the Eagles to take him if he ends up still available at 10.

