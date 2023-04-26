More Sports:

April 26, 2023

Jalen Carter believes the Eagles will draft him if he's available at pick 10

Speaking at an NFL Play 60 event in Kansas City, Jalen Carter said that he believes the Eagles will draft him if he's still on the board with the 10th pick.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102222JalenCarter Joshua L. Jones/USA TODAY Sports

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter would be a fit with the Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday is rapidly approaching and, even amidst a Sixers playoff run, Philly is buzzing about what the Eagles will do. A big-name prospect for Birds fans is Jalen Carter, an uber-talented defensive tackle with some off-the-field issues over the past few months. 

Speaking at an NFL Play 60 event in Kansas City, where this year's draft is being held, Carter was asked about the Eagles and whether he believes they would draft him if he's available with the 10th-overall pick. He gave a "yes."

I would expect a prospect to say that. I doubt a player is going to flat-out say no, but I do wonder if the Eagles have told Carter and his agent that the Georgia defensive tackle's floor is the 10th pick. If he's somehow still on the board at that point for the Birds' first of two picks on Day 1, I'd imagine How Roseman is calling that selection in post haste.

On Wednesday morning, our Eagles beat writer Jimmy Kempski had the team trading up to the No. 7 pick for Carter in his final mock draft of the offseason, writing:

Carter is a star interior defensive lineman who has an extremely impressive blend of quickness, power, and change of direction. He was at one point regarded by many as the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, however, his stock has taken several hits over the past few months due to varying character concerns.

His evaluation as a football player is easy — he's a beast who can impact the game in a similar way as Fletcher Cox when Cox was in his prime.

It's been evident that the Eagles value the interior of the defensive line, perhaps even more than edge rushers at this point. In 2020, they signed Javon Hargrave in free agency and used a Day 2 pick on Milton Williams. In 2022, they traded up in the first round for Jordan Davis. And they continue to bring back Fletcher Cox on eight-figure salaries. This is how the organization operates and drafting Carter, whether it's at 10 or through a trade up, certainly fits their ethos. 

shamus@phillyvoice.com

