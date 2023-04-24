Philadelphia Eagles 2023 NFL Draft board

When the Philadelphia Eagles' scouting department and GM Howie Roseman are finished putting together their draft board, it will typically include almost 200 players for the Birds to choose from on draft weekend.

Here, we'll put together our own smaller draft board (a little over 100 players), based on perceived scheme fit, team needs, personal preference, and things we've heard, listed by round. We'll continue to add to it leading up to the draft. As the draft progresses on Thursday and continues through the weekend, we'll cross off players as they come off the board, as we've done over the last few years. Bookmark, please.

We have two disclaimers:

Draft boards don't actually look like what we've laid out below. Duh. The Eagles will almost certainly draft multiple players that we missed below, as they do every year.

OK, now that we've sufficiently covered our butts, here's our 2023 Eagles draft board.

Trade up options Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia



• Will Anderson, DE, Alabama: Anderson was the No. 1 prospect on many early 2023 NFL Draft big boards, and he probably would have gone No. 1 overall in 2022 had he been draft eligible. He was an uber-productive college player, racking up 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss in 41 career games. In addition to his obvious ability to get to the quarterback, Anderson takes pride in blowing up the run game, and is a hard-nosed, physical player who gives outstanding effort. He has even demonstrated that he can cover if you want to drop him on occasion. He's so gifted that he can play DE, SAM, and kick inside on obvious passing downs. Speed, burst, power — Anderson has it all, and is one of the cleanest prospects in recent memory.



• Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia: Carter has an extremely impressive blend of quickness, power, and change of direction. He was at one point regarded by many as the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, however, his stock has taken several hits over the past few months due to varying character concerns. Every player drafted in the top 10 has talent. The busts tend to lack the mental makeup to succeed in the NFL. The possibility of getting the most gifted prospect in the draft at pick 10 is highly intriguing, but not exactly a slam dunk, and the Eagles will have to decide if the risk is worth the reward.

Stick and pick at 10 Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon



• Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech: After collecting 38 tackles, 7 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 2021, Wilson had 61 tackles and 7 sacks, in 10 games in 2022. Wilson has outstanding size at 6'6, 271, and though he was unable to work out at the Combine he is considered a great athlete for his size. He has inside-outside versatility, and would be a good fit in the Brandon Graham role in the Eagles' defense. Wilson could get picked in the top 5, and is unlikely to fall to 10.



• Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia: Smith was a highly rated prospect coming out of high school (2nd in the nation, via Rivals), who had the best SPARQ rating in his recruiting class. That means that he's an incredible athlete, in case you're unfamiliar with SPARQ. He also crushed the Combine, running an absurd 4.39 40 and vertical jumping 41 1/2" at 238 pounds. But Smith isn't just an athlete. He is also a physical run defender willing to set the edge so that his teammates can collect tackles, and in viewing a number of his interviews it's pretty easy to see that he's going to be culture fit in any locker room. He had an immediate role in Georgia's defense as a true freshman, but his production has left something to be desired. 2021 was been his best year, when he had 53 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one INT, and three forced fumbles.

• Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State: Johnson is athletic with great length (6'6, with 36 1/8" arms), and he excelled at LT for Ohio State after playing RG in 2021. The Eagles are set for now at OT with Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, but their M.O. is to always continue loading up on the offensive line. Paris Johnson is a player who could play at RG in the short-term, and eventually take over for Lane Johnson at RT (or for Mailata at LT, with Mailata flipping to the right side) whenever Lane retires. This would be something of a boring but very on-brand use of the 10th overall pick by the Eagles.



• Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon: Gonzalez is a long, 6'1 3/8" corner who originally enrolled at Colorado but transferred to Oregon. In 2022, his production popped, with 50 tackles, 4 INTs, and 7 pass breakups. He can play physical man coverage at the line of scrimmage, and he also does a nice job of reading quarterbacks' eyes when in zone. At the Combine he ran a 4.38 40, he vertical jumped 41.5", and he looked smooth in the drills.



Trade back from 10, or up from 30 Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois Peter Skoronski, OT/OG, Northwestern Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland



• Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia: Jones was a five-star high school recruit (5th overall Rivals, 9th overall ESPN) who has been Georgia's starting LT for the last two seasons. It's easy to see his blend of strength and athleticism, as he is a bulldozer in the run game and a seek-and-destroy missile in the screen game and at the second level. He did not give up a sack all season in 2022, according to a few folks on Twitter, though that's subjective stat. While Jones hasn't played guard, there is little doubt that he can, given his ability to move bodies in the run game and anchor against power, so that could be a short-term role as well before eventually taking over as a long-term starter at OT.



• Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois: Witherspoon was a star for Illinois in 2022, as he had 41 tackles, 3 INTs, and 14 pass breakups. Impressively, Witherspoon is relatively new to football, as he only began playing in his junior year in high school. Despite that, he has been a quick study, as he is a very instinctive corner who reads plays pre-snap. He oozes confidence, competitiveness, skill, and swagger. One of the most fun prospects to watch in this draft.



• Peter Skoronski, OT/OG, Northwestern: Skoronski played LT at Northwestern, but at 6'4 with short, 32" arms, he's very likely to move inside to guard in the NFL. He is a polished, plug-and-play Day 1 starter who understands how to attack angles in the run game at the point of attack and at the second level, and he is very good at identifying/communicating twists and and stunts. Skoronski has a chance to be a very good NFL player for a long time. BUT... if he's just a guard, is the value really there in the top 10?



• Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee: Wright started games at Tennessee at LT, RG, and RT, which makes him a candidate for a "RG of the present, RT of the future," kind of role, similar to Shawn Andrews once upon a time. Wright was heavily recruited out of high school (16th in the country by Rivals, 5th overall by ESPN). He had a disappointing start to his college career, but broke out in 2022 while playing RT. Wright can pass protect, he can mash in the run game, and he had great athleticism here for a 333-pound dude. There are personality concerns with Wright, as he recently responded badly to some criticism of his game. Obviously, it takes thick skin to play in Philadelphia.

• Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State: The consensus best receiver in the draft is Ohio State’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a slick separation-creating slot receiver who outproduced Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson at Ohio State in 2021. Wilson won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 with the Jets, and Olave placed in the top 5 for the Saints. Smith-Njigba would give Jalen Hurts and the Eagles yet another skilled pass catcher while also providing some insurance for Brown and Smith, and he'll likely be available at 10.

• Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State: Porter is the son of former Steelers great Joey Porter Sr., and he plays with a similar type of passion and edge as his dad. He has outstanding length at 6'3, with 34" arms, and in addition to his God-given size, he is also a good athlete. On the downside, Porter only has 1 career interception (20 pass breakups) and he is grabby (to put it mildly), but he is going to get drafted in the first round because they just don't make many corners with his size/athleticism.

• Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa: Van Ness (nicknamed "Hercules") is a traits-based prospect with great size and good athleticism who had 13 sacks over the last two seasons for Iowa, but oddly wasn't a full-time starter. He has a great motor, he has some highlight reel bull rushes against top offensive line prospects, he tested well at the Combine, and he had inside-outside versatility in college. He is an intriguing traits prospect, but is also flawed, in that his pass rush repertoire is nearly non-existent, and his inside-outside versatility may or may translate to the next level, at least on early downs. Van Ness is being projected by many as a top 10 pick. In my opinion, there are too many projections in his game for him to go that high.



• Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland: Banks had just 1 INT and 3 pass breakups over his first three seasons (16 games) at Maryland, but was thought of as a breakout player in 2022 with 8 pass breakups and a pick. At 6'0, 197, Banks has decent size with sticky man-to-man coverage abilities. He tore up the Combine, running a 4.35 40 and vertical jumping 42".

Pick 30 Brian Branch, S, Alabama Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson



• Brian Branch, S, Alabama: Branch is just a really good, instinctive player with no obvious holes in his game who brings Chauncey Gardner-Johnson-like versatility as a safety / slot corner hybrid.



• Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas: Robinson is a big, powerful back who gets tough yards between the tackles, but who also has speed and explosiveness to be a home run hitter. He is a complete, three-down type of back who can run inside, outside, and catch passes out of the backfield. Many of Robinson's highlight reel plays look effortless. On inside runs, he executes subtle, but shifty moves that do not slow down his forward movement. On outside runs, he runs patiently until a hole opens up, and then he hits it with sudden acceleration. His cuts in the open field have little wasted motion and often leave defenders with "broken ankles." Even his stiff arm seems almost nonchalant, but puts defenders on the ground. And he's a hands catcher. He is widely regarded as the best running back prospect in the country. But, you know, he's a running back, which means that he has a far shorter expected shelf live and is a greater risk for injury than players at other positions. And, well, decent running backs are both easy to find, and cheap.

• Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson: Bresee was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, ranked No. 1 overall in 2020 by Rivals.com, and No. 3 overall by ESPN recruiting. His high school highlight reel looks like when I used to create an 8'10, 500-pound player with 99s across the board in "Madden." Bresee faced extreme adversity in his three years at Clemson, missing most of the 2021 season with a torn ACL (plus a shoulder scope), and playing through the pain of losing his 15-year-old sister to brain cancer. Bresee had 51 tackles, 9 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 4 batted passes in 25 career games. While his production probably fell short of the expectations one might have for a No. 1 overall high school recruit, it is easy to see his explosiveness on the field. He is an excellent run defender, and he has plenty of upside as a pass rusher.



• Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee: Hyatt had a breakout season out of the slot for Tennessee in 2022, catching 67 passes for 1,267 yards (18.9 PYC) and 15 TDs. He is a speed receiver with deep ball tracking skills and run after catch ability. Hyatt would not require a ton of targets, but could be counted on to make the big plays when those opportunities present themselves. He would also theoretically help keep safeties from creeping up into the box to stop the run, fearing his deep speed to beat them over the top.



• Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh: Kancey is a 6'1, 281 defensive tackle, which makes him incredibly undersized for the position, and vulnerable to be moved at times in the run game. The tradeoff is that his speed and quickness allow him to absolutely dust interior offensive linemen as a pass rusher. When you watch Kancey's highlight reel, he has so many instantaneous wins that it looks like somebody "picked the right play" in Tecmo Bowl. Over the last two seasons, Kancey has 64 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and 27.5 tackles for loss in 23 games, but he won't be for everyone. Teams looking for a three-down player at DT will be scared off by his size. However, for a team like the Eagles that has proven that they value depth at the position and will use premium picks for interior linemen not expected to be immediate three-down defenders, Kancey makes a lot of sense as a sub-package interior player in high-leverage situations that the team can also try to develop on the edge.



• Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson: Simpson is a gifted athlete and versatile defender who has played a lot of roles in Clemson's defense. He can rush the passer (6.5 sacks in 2021), play the run, and cover. The knock is his recognition skills. He could probably play either the SAM or WILL spots in the Eagles' defense, and I believe that he has somehow become an underrated prospect.



• Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson: Murphy has good size (6'5, 268) and he ran a 4.53 40. He has some speed, length, and power, and will likely be a starter in the NFL, but he had "just OK" production (18.5 sacks in 35 games) at Clemson. Murphy will still be 21 years old when the 2023 NFL season begins.



Trade back from 30 Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan



• Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia: Ringo is 6'2 and he runs a 4.36, which is a good start. He is probably best known for his pick-six that sealed Georgia's National Championship win over Alabama in 2021. He uses his size to his advantage, both in press coverage, on contested catches, and as a tackler. He also has good awareness in zone coverage. While Ringo is gifted with size and athleticism, the knock on him is that he gives up too much separation at times. His route recognition will have to improve at the NFL level, but the tools are certainly there.



• Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas: Sanders had a stellar season after transferring to Arkansas from Alabama, where he didn't get much playing time in his freshman and sophomore seasons. He is a versatile, athletic off-ball linebacker / edge defender hybrid with great size who filled up the stat sheet in 2022. In 12 games, Sanders had 103 tackles (13.5 for loss), 9.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 5 pass breakups. He is also a big hitter. Sanders is an intriguing player and a potentially valuable piece for any defense that seeks to be "multiple."



• Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State: Forbes is ball-hawking corner with 14 INTs last three seasons for Mississippi State, six of which he has returned for touchdowns. BUT... he's 166 pounds. Forbes' play style actually reminds me a little bit of Darius Slay when he was coming out of MSU. He may be the most skilled corner in this draft, but with such an extremely skinny frame there will be concerns about his durability and physicality at the next level.

• Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama: Gibbs is a homerun threat with excellent 4.36 speed, he's a weapon in the passing game who can line up all over the formation, and he even returns kicks. He has a chance to become a dynamic weapon in the NFL. However, his career season high for carries is 151, which he had in 2022. He averaged just 12.6 carries per game. On the one hand, he has low mileage, which is great. On the other hand, he's small (5'9, 199), and there's no concrete evidence that he can handle the rigors of being a lead back in the NFL. Faster Alvin Kamara.



• Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State: McDonald is a productive pass rusher prospect who racked up 34 sacks and 10 forced fumbles at Iowa State. He has speed, twitch, and impressive change of direction. The issue with McDonald is that he's a liability against the run, and as a down lineman, can only be a situational pass rusher at the next level, unless his run defense improves substantially. However, for the Eagles' purposes, McDonald has shown that he's not completely lost dropping into coverage. He could perhaps be a candidate for the SAM position. In that role, he wouldn't often be asked to hold the point of attack at the line of scrimmage against the run and could use his athleticism to attack. It should also be noted that McDonald turns 24 in June.



• Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State: Jones was Ohio State's starting RT, and he is a massive human being at 6'8, 374 pounds with 36 3/8" arms and a set of mammoth 11 5/8" paws on him. Jeff Stoutland tends to prefer offensive linemen that bring something to the table that other offensive linemen cannot match. With Jones, it's his size. Jones was inconsistent early in his career, but he became a more reliable player for OSU in 2022. In Philly, he'd have time to grow under Stoutland and eventually take over for Lane Johnson in, sayyyy, 2025, whereas he might be thrown to the wolves as a rookie with another team and have some ugly struggles early in his career.

• Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State: Anudike-Uzomah had 11 sacks and 6 forced fumbles in 2021, and 8.5 sacks with 2 forced fumbles in 2022. He was 220 pounds when he got to Kansas State, and wasn't a highly sought after recruit. He put on weight and added power without losing his explosiveness, and turned into an intriguing, productive NFL prospect likely to go in the first or second round.



• Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan: Smith is a huge, run-stuffing nose tackle in the middle of Michigan's third-ranked run defense. He was ranked No. 1 on Bruce Feldman's "freaks" list this year. Smith doesn't have impressive stats, and he had a concerning arrest this year that teams will need to do homework on. If his character checks out, Smith is a physical beast with obvious speed and power traits. The Eagles like collecting athletic specimens on the interior of the defensive line. (See Jordan Davis and Milton Williams.)

Round 2 Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State B.J. Ojulari, Edge, LSU Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State Steve Avila, iOL, TCU Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota



• Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M: Johnson is a versatile defensive back who plays slot corner, safety, and some linebacker. He lined up all over the field as sort of chess piece in Texas A&M's defense. He's a physical tackler who can match up against bigger slot receivers as well as tight ends on obvious passing downs. He also has some value as a blitzer from the slot. Johnson does a lot of the same types of things as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and he is just always around the football.



• Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina: Smith is an aggressive, twitched-up press man corner who likes to get physical with receivers. The downside is that he is also grabby in coverage, and he'll whiff on some tackles when he goes ankle diving. Still, the athletic traits are there, as he is sticky in coverage and he is good at locating / making plays on the ball. He'll benefit from landing with a good DB coach in the NFL, but there could be some early growing pains as he will be forced to clean up some of his bad habits.



• Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame: Foskey is an athletic, bursty edge rusher prospect with good size (6'5, 264) who had 10 sacks and 6 forced fumbles in 2021, as well as 10.5 and a forced fumble in 2022. He can win with speed or power, but needs to get better against the run.



• Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State: Brents is a lesser-known CB prospect in the 2023 draft class, but he'll probably go Day 2 because he has some ball skills (4 INT in 2022), he's a physical tackler, and he has extreme length (6'3, 198, with 34" arms).



• B.J. Ojulari, Edge, LSU: Ojulari is the brother of Azeez Ojulari, who was taken 50th overall by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft. He had 128 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 31 career college games. He has a good first step, he has an assortment of effective pass rush moves, and he can win with quickness. However, like McDonald above, Ojulari has had struggles against the run, which makes his projection as a defensive end at the next level a difficult one.

• Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida: Dexter is big, strong, athletic beast of a man who has the ability to dominate one-on-one matchups in the trenches. He is a particularly good run defender who can shoot gaps with his quickness, or two-gap and hold the point of attack. The latter skill is one that NFL teams found less valuable for a while, but are now coming back to. Dexter can play a bunch of positions along the defensive line, and his appeal to the Eagles would be that he and Davis would allow Sean Desai to play coverage on the back end, while also possessing upside as a pass rusher.

• Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State: Athletic tight end turned offensive tackle for NDSU who could be moving inside in the pros due to his 32 3/8" arms.



• Steve Avila, iOL, TCU: Avila has experience playing at C, LG, RG, and RT over his career for TCU. He moves bodies in the run game, and does not lose against power rushers. You can also tell that he is smart, with polish, and has enough quickness for a 332-pounder to get to where he needs to be against speedier interior rushers, and out in front of screens.



• Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech: White is a late bloomer that we overlooked in our prospects series this year, but he came in at No. 8 on Daniel Jeremiah's initial top 50 prospect rankings (he has since fallen back to 26). 6'5, 285, with inside-outside versatility. Pumped out 30 reps on the bench at the Combine. 54 tackles, 7.5 sacks in 12 games in 2022.



• Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss: Mingo is a big-bodied receiver at 6'2, 220 with impressive speed and athleticism for his size. His route running needs some work, but he makes contested catches and has obvious run-after-catch ability. Easy fit in the Eagles' offense as a backup outside receiver, or a big slot.



• Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina: Downs is a shifty, electric slot receiver, and a fun player to watch. In 2021, Downs had 101 catches for 1335 yards and 8 TDs. In 2022, he had 94 catches for 1029 yards and 11 TDs. He also has some experience as a punt returner.



• John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota: Wait, why would the Eagles draft a center when they already selected Cam Jurgens to be Jason Kelce's successor in the second round of the 2022 draft? Well, in case you hadn't noticed, that's sort of their M.O. They have drafted college centers Isaac Seumalo, Landon Dickerson, and Jurgens despite employing the best center in the NFL. Schmitz is a nasty run blocker who consistently puts opposing defensive linemen on the ground. Schmitz originally enrolled at Minnesota in 2017, making 2022 his sixth college season. In other words, he's old. So that's the downside. Still, Schmitz is a player whose game could easily translate to guard in the NFL. Perhaps the Eagles simply like their guards to have center intelligence? If so, Schmitz could be another iOL with a center background to add to the collection.

Round 3 Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC Jordan Battle, S, Alabama Sydney Brown, S, Illinois Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn Blake Freeland, OT, BYU Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA Devon Achane, RB/KR, Texas A&M YaYa Diaby, Edge, Louisville Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest JL Skinner, S, Boise State Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston



• Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC: If that name sounds familiar, it should. Tuli Tuipulotu is the brother of Eagles DT Marlon Tuipulotu, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft who has grown into a rotational role on the Eagles' D-line. Tuli Tuipulotu won't last until the sixth round. He is a likely Day 2 pick with some inside-outside versatility who had 13.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in 2022.



• Jordan Battle, S, Alabama: Battle is an instinctive, playmaking safety who had three career pick-sixes for Bama. He had his best season in 2021, when he had 85 tackles to go along with three INTs. For those of you who follow college football closely, he's also the guy who thwarted an upset against Auburn by keeping their running back off the ground and shuttled out of bounds, stopping the clock and giving Bama's offense a chance to win that game, which they eventually did. He has good enough range on the back end, he's good in the box as a run defender, he has good size, and he can make plays on the football. There just aren't any obvious flaws, even if he doesn't have eye-popping athletic measurables.



• Sydney Brown, S, Illinois: Brown had a very productive 2022 season, making 60 tackles, 6 INTs (plus a pick-six), a forced fumble, and a fumble return for a TD. He is also a good athlete who ran a 4.47 40, vertical jumped 40.5", and put up 23 bench reps.

• Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn: Hall is an edge defender with intriguing athleticism (200 meters state finalist in high school), and 34 3/8" arms who can win with speed around the edge and counter that outside threat with speed-to-power rushes. He is also considered a good run defender. Over the last two seasons (25 games), he has 112 tackles, 15.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. Hall has baseline athletic and power traits with some added upside if he can build a more extensive repertoire of pass rush moves. He also has some versatility, in that Auburn would occasionally drop him into coverage, where he didn't look uncomfortable.



• Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse: Bergeron is an offensive lineman from Quebec, who played right tackle as a freshman in 2019, flipped to left tackle midway through the season as a sophomore in 2020, and has remained at LT ever since. Bergeron could be a solid NFL starter either at tackle or guard, but he does not possess any elite traits.



• Blake Freeland, OT, BYU: Freeland is a tall offensive tackle prospect at 6'8 who moves well for a player with his kind of height, and tested extraordinarily well at the Combine. Oddly, he has short arms (33 7/8") for a 6'8 dude. Freeland has upside at tackle if he can refine some of the nuances in his game and play with more aggression. He has experience both at LT and RT at BYU, which makes him a swing tackle possibility for the Eagles in the short term, and an eventual long-term replacement for Lane Johnson.



• Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA: Charbonnet is a north-south runner who breaks tackles and finishes runs. He has good vision and doesn't often leave meat on the bone. He can also play on passing downs because he is thought of as a good pass protector, and while you're not going to pretend he's Brian Westbrook by lining him up in the slot, he will make catches as a checkdown guy who can then gobble up yards after the catch. Charbonnet was productive in two seasons at UCLA after transferring from Michigan. 202-1137-13 in 2021, 195-1359-14 with a 7.0 YPC average in 2022.



• Devon Achane, RB/KR, Texas A&M: Achane is small (5'9, 188), but he has 4.32 speed. He won't get a ton of touches per game in the regular offense in the NFL, but he has homerun ability and added value as a dangerous kick returner.



• YaYa Diaby, Edge, Louisville: Diaby has had an interesting path to the NFL Draft, as he originally enrolled Georgia Military College after being lightly recruited out of high school. He transferred to Louisville, where he steadily got better culminating in a breakout season in 2022, when he had 9 sacks, 2 batted passes, and 2 fumble recoveries. Diaby is an oddball prospect in that he'll turn 24 at the end of May, and yet he's thought of as a raw-but-moldable high upside prospect with inside-outside versatility. He plays with strength, power, and hustle, but he'll have to add to his limited repertoire of pass rush moves at the next level. He had a great showing at the Combine, running a 4.51 at 263 pounds.



• Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane: Williams is a speedy, undersized linebacker who racked up 132 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 FFs, 2 INTs, and 7 pass breakups in 2022. He is athletic but undersized, and can make plays in the passing game. He also plays with great energy. He's a bit of a drag-down tackler, but he should be an immediate contributor on special teams, and potentially as a passing down linebacker.



• DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas: Overshown is a safety-turned-linebacker who also has experience playing wide receiver (in high school) and on the edge (at Texas). He is a tall, fast linebacker prospect with good athleticism some ball skills. As a fifth-year senior in 2022, Overshown had 96 tackles (10 for loss), 4 sacks, and 5 pass breakups.



• A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest: Perry had 71 catches for 1,293 yards (18.2 YPC) and 15 TDs (third in the nation) in 2021. In 2022, he had 81 catches for 1096 yards and 11 TDs. Perry is tall, lanky receiver who can win down the field, or as a possession receiver against man coverage. He reminds me a little of Tyrell Williams, who Nick Sirianni coached (and loved) when he was with the Chargers.



• JL Skinner, S, Boise State: Skinner is a big safety at 6'4, 209, and yes he's a thumper. But beyond his highlight reel hits, Skinner also has some range and athleticism to play on the back end in the NFL, but he's probably more of a box safety. Skinner is the type of player that the Eagles have typically tried to convert to linebacker.



• Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford: Kelly is an inside-outside versatile corner who is physical at the catch point and as a tackler. He had a particularly good game in 2021 against 6'4, 210-pound Drake London, who was selected by Atlanta with the 8th overall pick in the 2022 draft. Kelly is the son of Brian Kelly, who played in 150 games in 11 NFL seasons, mostly with the Buccaneers. The concern is that he does not have great speed (4.52 40).

• Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn: With a name like "Tank," you might expect Bigsby to be a 240-pound between the tackles banger. That's not his game. He is an elusive, shifty runner with a fun highlight reel and added value as a kick returner.



• Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State: Harrison was a five star recruit out of high school who has had disappointing production over his four-year college career with just 11 sacks. Harrison has prototype size and he has ability in his body. He would be a natural fit in Brandon Graham's role in the Eagles' defense, though it would have been nice to see Harrison produce to the level of his size and ability at OSU. Teams that think that "sacks in college lead to sacks in the NFL" won't have much interest.



• Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati: Scott averaged 16.9 yards per catch the last two seasons at Cincinnati. He had a season high of just 899 yards (in 2022), but he is a game breaker. Scott played inside and outside at Cincinnati. He also played running back in high school, and you can see that translate to wide receiver with his run after catch ability. Ran a 4.37 40.



• Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma: Mims averaged 19.5 yards per catch over his career at Oklahoma. Like Hyatt above, he is a low-volume, big play guy with a season high total of 54 catches in 2022. His speed (4.38 40) is obvious, as he separates from defenders down the field when he turns on the jets, but he also has some outstanding concentration catches as well.



• Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston: Dell had bigtime production at Houston, catching 199 passes for 2,727 yards and 29 TDs over the last two seasons. He also brings added punt return value to the table, as he averaged 17 yards per punt return in 2022. Small dude. 5'8, 165.



Round 4 Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma Clark Phillips, S, Utah Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU Jammie Robinson, DB, Florida State Andre Carter, DE, Army DJ Johnson, DE/TE, Oregon Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State Riley Moss, CB, Iowa Isreal Abanakanda, RB, Pittsburgh

Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane Chase Brown, RB, Illinois Daniel Scott, S, California



• Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma: Morris was ESPN's ninth-ranked high school recruit in 2019, who initially enrolled at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma, where he was a backup at first but eventually became a starter at RT. It's probably safe to say that his college career did not live up to his promise coming out of high school. Still, Morris is a legitimate NFL prospect because of his pure physical tools, and because he has extensive experience playing at LT (at Tennessee) and RT (at Oklahoma). The Eagles value versatility, and they have a vacancy at swing tackle. There is also some thought that Morris could play guard. Jeff Stoutland has a way of coaxing the best out of prospects with upside, and Morris feels like that kind of player. Also, he's named after Wanyá Morris of Boyz II Men fame, so, you know, Philly guy.

• Clark Phillips, S, Utah: Phillips had a very productive 2022 season, picking off 6 passes, 2 of which he returned for touchdowns. In 2021, he had 61 tackles, 2 INTs, and 13 pass breakups. Over his career, he has 4 pick-sixes in 29 games. He consistently gets his hands on passes, and makes game-changing plays. He played outside and inside for Utah, but at 5'9 he'll be a slot corner in the NFL.



• Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah: The Eagles are always on the hunt for versatile offensive linemen, and Daniels had 18 career starts at LG, 13 at LT, and 11 at RT, per his bio on Utah's website. He doesn't have ideal size (at OG or OT, really), but could develop into a valuable backup at multiple positions. As you might expect of an undersized offensive lineman, he tested well athletically at the Combine. Daniels has a similar profile to Jack Driscoll, who has started 16 games over the last three seasons for the Eagles at various positions, and who will be a free agent next offseason.

• Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU: Hodges-Tomlinson is the nephew of LaDainian Tomlinson, and like his uncle he's a good football player. You can see his polish when playing a wide variety of techniques, and he has the speed and athleticism to stick to receivers like glue. He'll also hit. If he were four inches taller, he'd be a first-round pick, but at 5'8" most teams will view him as a slot corner only, and an undersized one at that.



• Jammie Robinson, DB, Florida State: Robinson is a versatile playmaking safety / slot CB hybrid who led the Seminoles with 99 tackles. In 2021, Robinson had 84 tackles, 4 INTs, and a pair of forced fumbles.



• Andre Carter, DE, Army: Carter will almost certainly be the first drafted Army player since 2008. He had a monster season in 2021, when he racked up 14.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and an INT in 12 games. However, his production fell off sharply in 2022, as he had just 3.5 sacks and no forced fumbles. Carter has a rare combination of length and athleticism. However, as a converted wide receiver / tight end in high school, he is a work in progress as a pass rusher, and he has a long way to go as a run defender. He also had an alarmingly poor showing on the bench press at the Combine, as he only put up 11 reps. A lot of teams will be turned off by Carter's unreadiness to play immediately. However, the Eagles have a trio of edge rushers in Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham who combined for 38 sacks last season, which means that they have time to get a guy like Carter in the weight room and groom him to become a more complete edge defender.

• DJ Johnson, DE/TE, Oregon: Johnson originally enrolled at Miami way back in 2017. He transferred to Oregon in 2018 but had to sit out a year due to the NCAA's ridiculous transfer rules at the time. At Oregon, Johnson has played both at DE and TE, sometimes in the same game. In the Ducks' upset win over Ohio State in 2021, Johnson had a key 11-yard fourth quarter reception, and he sacked C.J. Stroud on the final play of the game, lol. In 2022, Johnson focused on defensive end, and he had a respectable 6 sacks. Johnson would be sort of a weird developmental project since he is already an abnormally old prospect (he'll turn 25 in October), but he runs a 4.49 at 260 pounds, so he's also a pretty special athlete.



• Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia: McIntosh has a low number of carries over his college career, because he has played in a backfield that has included D'Andre Swift, Zamir White, and James Cook. In my opinion that's a positive, as he'll have a lot of tread on the tires entering the NFL. McIntosh's real appeal, however, is as a receiver, as he has 75 career receptions. It's hard to know if McIntosh can be a guy who can carry the load for a team since he has never done it, but he should at least be a good committee back in the NFL.



• Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State: Taylor had 6 INTs in 2022 and he's a good athlete. The Eagles had him for a pre-draft visit.



• Riley Moss, CB, Iowa: Gee, I wonder if Moss will get compared to Jason Sehorn a time or two throughout his college and professional career. (He's a rare white cornerback who could get moved to safety in the pros.) In 43 career games, Moss had 11 INTs and 26 pass breakups. He also has three career pick-sixes, including two in one game in 2021.



• Isreal Abanakanda, RB, Pittsburgh: "Izzy" is stoutly built at 5'10, 216, but with some explosiveness (4.44 40 at Pitt's pro day) and a nose for the end zone (20 TDs in 2022). Abanakanda will probably an early down back early in his career, as he didn't have much receiving production at Pitt, and can use more work is pass pro, but for the Eagles' purposes that's fine in the short term.



• Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State: Brown is a local kid from Trenton who had a highly productive 2021 season during which he had 73 tackles, 6 INTs, a forced fumble, and a couple of fumble recoveries. That was his first season as a starter. He had a great follow-up season in 2022, making 74 tackles, 4 INTs, 2 forced fumbles, and 4.5 sacks. He is an instinctive, smart, productive player, but teams could shy away because of his 4.65 40 time.



• Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane: Super-popular mid-round prospect who has a fun highlight reel, but he's small (5'10, 201) and has a history of injuries.



• Chase Brown, RB, Illinois: Brown topped 1000 yards in each of the last two seasons. In 2022, he finished fourth in the nation with 1643 rushing yards, though he had an insane workload to get there, carrying 328 (!) times in 12 games, or 27.3 times per game. He also had 27 receptions for 240 yards and 3 TDs.



• Daniel Scott, S, California: Scott has good size at 6'1, 208, and he's an impressive athlete. He also had good production the last 2 seasons. 82 tackles, 3 INTs, 5 pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 2021. 85 tackles, 3 INTs, 7 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles in 2022.



Round 5 Kendre Miller, RB, TCU Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas Jaren Hall, QB, BYU Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC Jay Ward, CB, LSU Ivan Pace, Jr., LB, Cincinnati Christopher Smith, S, Georgia Isaiah Land, SAM, Florida A&M Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State Payne Durham, TE, Purdue Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU: Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State



• Kendre Miller, RB, TCU: Miller is a thicky-built power runner who averaged just under 7 yards per carry over his career at TCU. With just 361 career carries, Miller has low mileage, unlike Brown above. In addition to his tackle-breaking ability, Miller has shown speed and burst. He did not work out at the Combine due to a knee injury.



• Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas: Johnson had an interesting college career. He was originally recruited as a quarterback, but moved to running back after Texas suffered a number of injuries there prior to the 2019 season. He had a good freshman season, but lost carries in 2020 and beyond after Bijan Robinson arrived at Texas and became the clear lead back. Johnson is thought of as a smart, unselfish player who might have put up bigtime rushing numbers at another program. He does a lot of little things well and could give the Eagles valuable snaps immediately in a rotational role.

• Jaren Hall, QB, BYU: One of the lesser-known quarterback prospects in this upcoming draft is Hall, who had 51 TDs vs. 11 INTs for BYU the last two seasons. But he can play. He has just OK velocity, but he can feather throws in with impressive touch. He can also throw on the run and make plays with his legs. He reminds me a little of Russell Wilson, with a weaker arm. The downside is that Hall will be 25 years of age when he is drafted in April, and he's short. Teams looking for "the answer" at quarterback will be turned off by both of those facts, but for the Eagles' purposes, Hall makes sense as a No. 3 behind Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota who can grow into a cheap No. 2, who oh by the way has some similar traits as Hurts.



• Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC: Vorhees is an older interior offensive line prospect who has experience at both guard spots, and has been available in a pinch for USC at LT. He gives me some Landon Dickerson vibes (minus the center experience), with his hulking size, positional versatility, and nastiness, but limited athletic upside. Vorhees played six years at USC (medical redshirt in 2019, but played two games that season), and he's already 24 years old. That will no doubt hurt his value, as will the ACL tear he suffered at the NFL Combine. Otherwise, he might have gotten Day 2 consideration. Whatever team drafts Vorhees should only do so knowing that he could miss his entire rookie season. At a minimum, he'll miss all of training camp, and is certain to start the season on the NFI list.



• Jay Ward, CB, LSU: Ward is a converted cornerback to safety, who I believe is being overlooked for some reason by the draft community, but who is a good player. You'll see him attack WR screens on the other side of the line of scrimmage, he can knife through the line and make negative plays in the run game, and he's a good cover guy both from the slot and on the back end. He had 158 tackles, 6 INTs, 17 PBUs 2 FFs in 32 games the last three seasons.



• Ivan Pace, Jr., LB, Cincinnati: Pace originally enrolled at Miami Ohio as a lightly recruited high school prospect. He played well there, earning Mid-American Conference Player of the Year honors in 2021. He transferred to Cincinnati, where he had a monster 2022 season, collecting 136 tackles (20.5 for loss), 9 sacks, 4 PBUs, and 2 forced fumbles, earning AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors, as well as being named the first unanimous All-American in Cincinnati history. Pace is an attacking, instinctive linebacker who makes plays in the backfield both in the run game and as a blitzer. He played in the middle of the Bearcat defense, but in the Eagles' defense he might make more sense as a SAM who can put his pass rushing chops to use and attack up the field. Unfortunately for Pace, he's 5'11 and doesn't have good athletic measurables, which means he'll probably be a Day 3 guy. But he can play.



• Christopher Smith, S, Georgia: Smith was a high school corner who has transitioned to safety for Georgia. He was a productive cover safety (3 INTs both in 2021 and 2022) who played centerfield and some slot corner for the Bulldogs. Good player, but he's small (5'11, 192) and not very fast (4.62 40).



• Isaiah Land, SAM, Florida A&M: Land was the 2021 Buck Buchanon Award winner, which is awarded to the most outstanding defensive player in the FCS. He had 19 sacks. In 2022, he had 7.5 sacks in 8 games. At 6'4, 236, he's probably a SAM in the Eagles' defense.



• Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State: Strange lined up all over the formation at PSU, as an in-line TE, flexed out in the slot, and sometimes out of the backfield. He's an enthusiastic blocker both in the run game and in pass protection. He also had a decent season in a limited role as a receiver, with 32 catches for 362 yards (14.4 YPC) and 5 TDs.



• Payne Durham, TE, Purdue: Durham's biggest appeal is as a blocker, where he is effective both inline against defensive ends in the run game, as well as on the perimeter out in front of receivers on screens. As a receiver, Payne won't remind anyone of Tony Gonzalez or Antonio Gates, but he has good receiving numbers and is a legitimate threat in the red zone because of his size. He has 21 career TD receptions in 36 games. He also doesn't go down very willingly after the catch. He is a Day 3 guy with limited upside, but could last in the league for a long time as a steady blocking tight end who will make the plays as a receiver that come to him.



• Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU: 4 sacks in 3 seasons at LSU, and he's not a big-bodied run-stuffer. The Eagles had Roy in for a pre-draft visit.



• Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame: Joseph is highly intelligent both on the field and off of it, as he was recruited by Harvard, Penn, Yale, Dartmouth, Columbia, and Cornell, among other schools known more for their academics than their football programs. He originally played at Northwestern for three seasons before transferring to Notre Dame in January. Joseph is an instinctive safety with deep zone coverage chops, but there are some tackling concerns that need to get cleaned up, and a 40 time of 4.62 is a concern.



• Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama: Ricks was a playmaker out of the gate as a true freshman for LSU in 2020, when he had 4 INTs, including 2 pick-sixes. He has great length, and uses it to his advantage in press coverage. He is also always on the lookout for opportunities to make big plays on the ball. Ricks transferred to Bama after the 2021 season, and it did not go as he had hoped. He was a backup under Nick Saban, and was unhappy with his role, posting a picture of himself in his old LSU uniform on Instagram. He would eventually get into the starting lineup and play well enough. Ricks has talent, but his personality will be under the microscope during the draft process.



• Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State: Vaughn is a 5'5 running back with very good college production. Over the last two seasons, he racked up 2962 rushing yards and 846 receiving yards on 91 receptions. Will it translate to the NFL? To be determined. The Eagles have of course employed these types of running backs in recent years, notably Darren Sproles, Donnel Pumphrey, and Boston Scott, with varying levels of success.



Late Day 3 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan Dylan Horton, DE, TCU Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State Junior Fehoko, DE, San Jose State Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse

Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma Chris Rodriguez, RB, Kentucky Mike Morris, DE, Michigan Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky Kahlef Hailassie, CB, Western Kentucky Ali Gaye, DE, LSU C.J. Johnson, WR, East Carolina Derius Davis, WR, TCU Justin Shorter, WR, Florida Max Duggan, QB, TCU



• Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA: Thompson-Robinson makes sense for the Eagles for a lot of the same reasons that Marcus Mariota made sense in free agency. Like Jalen Hurts, he can threaten opposing defenses with his legs. Should Hurts go down, the Eagles wouldn't have to throw out huge chunks of their playbook, particularly in their RPO attack, like they did with Gardner Minshew. Thompson-Robinson was a five-year starter at UCLA, throwing for 88 TDs vs. 36 INTs, and completing 63.3 percent of his passes on 7.9 yards per attempt over his college career. In 2022, he completed 69.6 percent of his passes on 8.3 yards per attempt, while throwing 27 TDs vs. 10 INTs. He showed significant improvement each year, as did Hurts during his college and professional careers.

• Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia: Ford-Wheaton has a ways to go as a receiver, but he's 6'4, 221 and he runs a 4.38, so someone is going to draft him. He'll have immediate value as a core special teamer, which makes him something of a poor man's Mack Hollins, which may not sound appealing to Eagles fans, though Hollins has gone on to have a nice post-Eagles career.



• Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan: 6'6 with 32 1/2" T-rex arms, but he played LT at RT at Michigan, and he has some appealing athletic traits.



• Dylan Horton, DE, TCU: Horton entered the 2022 season without much production through his first four seasons with New Mexico and TCU, but he had a breakout season in 2022, notching 10.5 sacks and four batted passes. He had a monster game against Michigan in the college football playoff, with four sacks, as well as two sacks in the Big 12 Championship Game. He has an explosive first step, which at a minimum makes him appealing as a late Day 3 pick, but he has a ways to go as a run defender, and will probably be unplayable for a while until he improves in that area.



• Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State: Baringer averaged 48.4 yards per punt in 2021, and 49.0 yards per punt in 2022 at an outdoor, cold weather school. He also wears goggles, which improves his value immeasurably.



• Junior Fehoko, DE, San Jose State: Fehoko had 16 sacks and 5 forced fumbles the last 2 seasons.



• Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford: Higgins is a hefty receiver at 6'3, 235 with huge 10 1/2" hands who could find work in the NFL as a receiver / tight end hybrid. He is thought of as a good blocker. Maybe a Zach Pascal replacement?

• Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse: Tucker rushed 246 times for 1496 yards (6.1 YPC) and 12 TDs in 2021, breaking Syracuse's single-season rushing record. He added 20 receptions for 255 yards and 2 TDs. In 2022, he wasn't as effective, rushing 206 times for 1060 yards (5.1 YPC) and 11 TDs. He has a track background and good initial acceleration, but he missed the Combine and Syracuse's pro day with an undisclosed medical issue, making his draft projection difficult.

• Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma: Gray had a big senior season, carrying 213 times for 1366 yards (6.4 YPC) and 11 TDs, while also chipping in 33 receptions for 229 yards. He has good vision and can make defenders miss, but he does not possess great top speed (4.62 at OU's pro day).



• Chris Rodriguez, RB, Kentucky: Rodriguez is a banger who averaged 6.2 yards per carry over his career at Kentucky. He is a one-cut, north-south runner who will move piles and gain yards through contact. The downside is that he's not much of a receiver, as he only has 20 career catches, and he probably won't be a threat to break off long runs in the NFL. Great late round fit, in my opinion.

• Mike Morris, DE, Michigan: Morris had limited opportunities to rush the passer at Michigan playing behind Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, but he broke out in 2022 with 7.5 sacks, 3 batted passes, and a forced fumble in 12 games for the Wolverines. Good size at 6'5, 275, but very limited athletically.



• Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky: Martin is a rather large nose tackle at 6'5, 337 who had 62 tackles and 4 sacks over the last two seasons (26 games) at WKU after transferring from North Alabama. He accepted an invite to the Shrine Bowl and reportedly was a standout there.



• Kahlef Hailassie, CB, Western Kentucky: Hailassie originally enrolled at Oregon, but he transferred to Western Kentucky after mostly riding the bench. At WKU in 2022, Hailassie had 51 tackles (8 for loss), 2 INTs, 12 pass breakups, 3 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. Good size at 6'1, 200.



• Ali Gaye, DE, LSU: Gaye is a raw, but long (6'6), lean, and athletic edge rusher from The Gambia. He has durability concerns and is at least a year away from getting on the field in a meaningful game, but he should get drafted on his measurables.



• C.J. Johnson, WR, East Carolina: Johnson has a surprisingly high career 16.3 yards per catch average for a player his size (6'1, 224). In 2022, he had 67 catches for 1,016 yards and 10 TDs. He's a talented player with character concerns to sort out.



• Derius Davis, WR, TCU: Davis is a tiny-but-quick water bug type of playmaker who had 6 return TDs during his career at TCU. 5'8, 165, 4.36 40. He was also used at times as a gadget guy on jet sweeps and reverses, and he produced his share of big plays.

• Justin Shorter, WR, Florida: Shorter is larger, at 6'4, 229, with 34" arms that help him outsize defensive backs on deep balls down the field. He also effectively uses that size to his advantage as a blocker.



• Max Duggan, QB, TCU: Duggan was having a fairytale season up until the National Championship Game, when TCU got destroyed by Georgia. Still, Duggan was a Heisman finalist, and he can make plays with his legs. He would make sense as a developmental backup in the Eagles' system.



UDFA Mohamed Ibraham, RB, Minnesota

Jaquan Amos, DB, Ball State P.J. Mustipher, DT, Penn State Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska Kendall Williamson, S, Stanford Spencer Waege, DE, North Dakota State Lou Hedley, P, Miami



• Mohamed Ibraham, RB, Minnesota: Ibrahim is a compact, physical runner who seems to like contact, and finishes his runs, often with authority. He also has good vision, and knows what holes to hit as blocking develops in front of him. In that respect, he has a chance to be a good short yardage guy. On the downside, he only has 19 career college catches and he's slow. (He skipped testing drills at the Combine, likely knowing it wouldn't go well.)



• Jaquan Amos, DB, Ball State: Amos was a standout at Villanova, where he had 149 tackles, 25 pass breakups, 8 INTs, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 4 defensive touchdowns in 3 seasons. He transferred to Iowa State, and then again to Ball State, where he had 95 tackles (6.5 for loss), an INT, and 5 pass breakups in 2022. Safety/corner hybrid.



• P.J. Mustipher, DT, Penn State: Mustipher is a 6'4, 320-pound run-stuffing DT who suffered an ACL tear in October of 2021. He returned to action for the start of Penn State's 2022 season, and played in every game. The Eagles could use another young, big body in the middle of the line, and Mustipher can probably be had as a UDFA, with some upside being further removed from his injury.

• Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska: Mathis played his first four seasons at TCU, but transferred to Nebraska for his final college season. He had his best season in 2020, when he had 44 tackles and 8 sacks. Good length at 6'5 with 35 1/4" arms.



• Kendall Williamson, S, Stanford: 6'1, 202, and he ran a 4.44 40. That's enough to get an invite to training camp.

• Spencer Waege, DT, North Dakota State: 6'5, 295. 9 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles in 2022.



• Lou Hedley, P, Miami: Hedley was a 2021 Ray Guy Award semi-finalist in a year that four punters got drafted. He's a big, 6'4, 220-pound Aussie who has averaged over 45 yards per punt over his career. Hedley (D.O.B. 6/27/93, according to this site) will be 30 years old before he ever punts in the NFL if he gets that opportunity, so teams might not be interested in using a draft pick on him. BUT... his son lives in Philadelphia, which would make the Eagles an appealing landing spot should he go undrafted, and the Eagles decide to give Arryn Siposs long overdue competition in 2023.



