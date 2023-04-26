Who's the favorite to be the Eagles' first draft pick?

Thursday night, the Eagles will have a new franchise cornerstone to ignite the fan base as the team looks to march back to the Super Bowl. Which collegiate star will it be though? The Eagles are currently armed with the 10th- and 30th-overall picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

While fans can debate who they want the Eagles to draft, oddsmakers have created some NFL futures bets that add some juice to the pre-draft frenzy. For those who are inclined to look at the betting world, here are the projected odds for the Eagles' selection with the 10th-overall pick via Bookies.com:

Player School Odds Lukas Van Ness, EDGE Iowa +375 Nolan Smith, EDGE Georgia +400 Bijan Robinson, RB Texas +500 Devon Witherspoon, CB Illinois +600 Joe Porter Jr., CB Penn State +600 Christian Gonzalez, CB Oregon +700 Jalen Carter, DT Georgia +750 The Field N/A +800



Two defensive linemen at the top of the list? That fits the Eagles' organizational ethics quite well.

Would they actually draft Texas running back Bijan Robinson that high? I just can't envision that happening knowing everything that we do about this franchise for the past two decades.

I change my prediction for the Birds' first night of the draft continuously, but as of this writing, I don't see them staying at No. 10. They'll either be trading up or down. I'm leaning toward either Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter as a trade-up candidate or Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. as the trade-down guy.

Thursday night can't come soon enough.

