April 26, 2023

Who's the favorite to be the Eagles' first draft pick?

Looking at projected betting lines from oddsmakers, who's the favorite to be the Eagles' first-round draft pick with the 10th-overall selection?

By Shamus Clancy
Bijan-Robinson-Eagles-NFL-Draft-Running-Back-Texas Aaron Martinez/USA Today Sports

Would the Eagles actually take Texas running back Bijan Robinson in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Thursday night, the Eagles will have a new franchise cornerstone to ignite the fan base as the team looks to march back to the Super Bowl. Which collegiate star will it be though? The Eagles are currently armed with the 10th- and 30th-overall picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

While fans can debate who they want the Eagles to draft, oddsmakers have created some NFL futures bets that add some juice to the pre-draft frenzy. For those who are inclined to look at the betting world, here are the projected odds for the Eagles' selection with the 10th-overall pick via Bookies.com:

 PlayerSchool Odds 
Lukas Van Ness, EDGE   Iowa+375 
 Nolan Smith, EDGEGeorgia +400 
Bijan Robinson, RB Texas +500 
Devon Witherspoon, CB Illinois +600 
Joe Porter Jr., CB Penn State +600 
Christian Gonzalez, CB Oregon +700 
Jalen Carter, DT  Georgia +750 
The Field N/A +800 

Two defensive linemen at the top of the list? That fits the Eagles' organizational ethics quite well. 

Would they actually draft Texas running back Bijan Robinson that high? I just can't envision that happening knowing everything that we do about this franchise for the past two decades. 

I change my prediction for the Birds' first night of the draft continuously, but as of this writing, I don't see them staying at No. 10. They'll either be trading up or down. I'm leaning toward either Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter as a trade-up candidate or Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. as the trade-down guy. 

Thursday night can't come soon enough.

Shamus Clancy
