April 25, 2023

NFL Draft: Bijan Robinson had an "amazing" visit with the Eagles

"The Eagles, it was an amazing visit, from coaches to the GM to the janitor, the staff, I mean everybody was just amazing," Robinson told NFL Network.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
110522BijanRobinson Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports

Texas RB Bijan Robinson had an "amazing" visit with the Eagles.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson hit the media circuit with the NFL Draft just a couple of days away, and he had nothing but glowing things to say about the Eagles during one of his interviews. 

Appearing on the NFL Network in a conversation with Andrew Siciliano, Robinson, the top running back in the 2023 draft class, said his pre-draft visit with the team was "amazing."

"The Eagles, it was an amazing visit, from coaches to the GM to the janitor, the staff, I mean everybody was just amazing," Robinson said. "And just even me building those relationships throughout the draft process with those guys, it's been awesome."

Great to hear Tony the Janitor is still answering the call

While Robinson has been garnering interest from a number of teams in the top half of the draft order, the Eagles have been frequently linked to the 21-year old back for a while. 

They have a need at the position, and if he's available at No. 10, Robinson is projected to be a starting-caliber player who can make an impact right away, and one where other NFC teams are reportedly even afraid of the idea of him lining up behind Jalen Hurts for the next several years.

Originally, many thought that the Eagles would stay away from a skill position like running back early in the draft and instead opt to keep investing in their offensive or defensive line. But with two first-rounders to work with Thursday night – picks No. 10 and 30 – general manager Howie Roseman didn't seem too concerned about sticking to a certain philosophy or position when he met with the media last week for his pre-draft availability. 

"I think the most important thing when you're picking in the first round, certainly when you're picking 10, is that you get a unique player," Roseman said. "I think that there are so few unique players in any draft that if you start picking by position and not based on the quality of the talent... if you pick by position and you pick a player who's not any good, then it's not a good pick anyway.

"I think the most important thing for us here is that we utilize this opportunity to get a unique player for our team. Certainly not planning to be picking at this point in the near future. Obviously, things happen, but we're not planning for that. So, we understand how important it is to get this right, and how you get it right is you make sure you get a unique player."

Robinson's only other pre-draft visit was with the Buccaneers, who are selecting 19th, but he is believed to have interest from a few other teams picking ahead of the Eagles in the order, like the Falcons at No. 8. 

There is a clear fit in Philly though. He sees it himself:

