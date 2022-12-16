More Sports:

December 16, 2022

PFF grades: Eagles are dominating the NFL

Pro Football Focus' grades and rankings have the Eagles as the NFL's best team.

By Shamus Clancy
AJ-Brown-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Giants-Week-14-NFL-2022.jpg Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eagles WR A.J. Brown celebrates his second-quarter touchdown against the Giants Sunday in East Rutherford, NJ.

Here's the thing about Pro Football Focus' player grades: they're good when they fit your narrative and bad when they don't (I'm only half-joking). Given that the Eagles have the NFL's best record, it's no surprise that the team and their players rate highly across the board at PFF. Ahead of the Birds' matchup with the Bears at Solider Field on Sunday, let's take a look at how the Eagles stack up against the game's best players.

Player grades and rankings for Eagles offensive players at their respective positions are as follows...


 Player PositonRank 
Jalen Hurts  QB3rd
Miles Sanders  RB 9th 
A.J. Brown WR 7th 
 DeVonta SmithWR 27th 
Dallas Goedert TE 6th 
Jason Kelce 1st 
Isaac Seumalo 5th 
Landon Dickerson 28th 
Lane Johnson T6th 
Jordan Mailata 18th 

Nothing shocking in those rankings. Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate and only behind Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Miles Sanders is turning in the best season of his career. The Birds have an elite WR duo with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Their offensive line remains the league's best. My one gripe: Lane Johnson is a top-two offensive tackle in the NFL and he's not No. 2. 

On to the defense...


 PlayerPosition Rank 
James Bradberry CB 12th 
Darius Slay CB 13th 
Avonte Maddox CB37th
C.J. Gardner-Johnson 55th  
T.J. Edwards LB2nd 
Javon Hargrave iDL 12th 
Fletcher Cox iDL 69th 
Brandon Graham EDGE 2nd 
Josh Sweat EDGE 11th 
Haason Reddick EDGE 23rd 

Again, not a shocker with those rankings.

The Birds have perhaps the best cornerback trio in the league. How about T.J. Edwards being the second-ranked linebacker only behind Bobby Wagner? Edwards' development over the years from an undrafted rookie free agent to a great LB has been a gigantic win for this organization. Between Edwards and rookie Nakobe Dean, the Eagles might actually be set at linebacker for the first time in... over two decades? Brandon Graham has been a beast coming off his Achilles injury and the Eagles' pass rush has been fierce between BG, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick and that whole wrecking crew. 

The Eagles are PFF's top-rated team overall, too...


Unit Rank 
Overall 1st 
Offense 1st 
 Pass O4th 
Run O 6th 
Defense 3rd 
Run D 11th 
Pass Rush 1st 
Coverage 4th 


Deserved all around.

I know. I know. These ranking and grades are mostly meaningless, but it's nevertheless fun to check out how the Eagles are climbing up the leaderboards as the steamroll their way to the postseason.

Perhaps Chris Simms should check out these grades...

