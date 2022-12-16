PFF grades: Eagles are dominating the NFL

Here's the thing about Pro Football Focus' player grades: they're good when they fit your narrative and bad when they don't (I'm only half-joking). Given that the Eagles have the NFL's best record, it's no surprise that the team and their players rate highly across the board at PFF. Ahead of the Birds' matchup with the Bears at Solider Field on Sunday, let's take a look at how the Eagles stack up against the game's best players.

Player grades and rankings for Eagles offensive players at their respective positions are as follows...





Player Positon Rank Jalen Hurts QB 3rd Miles Sanders RB 9th A.J. Brown WR 7th DeVonta Smith WR 27th Dallas Goedert TE 6th Jason Kelce C 1st Isaac Seumalo G 5th Landon Dickerson G 28th Lane Johnson T 6th Jordan Mailata T 18th



Nothing shocking in those rankings. Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate and only behind Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Miles Sanders is turning in the best season of his career. The Birds have an elite WR duo with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Their offensive line remains the league's best. My one gripe: Lane Johnson is a top-two offensive tackle in the NFL and he's not No. 2.

On to the defense...





Player Position Rank James Bradberry CB 12th Darius Slay CB 13th Avonte Maddox CB 37th C.J. Gardner-Johnson S 55th T.J. Edwards LB 2nd Javon Hargrave iDL 12th Fletcher Cox iDL 69th Brandon Graham EDGE 2nd Josh Sweat EDGE 11th Haason Reddick EDGE 23rd



Again, not a shocker with those rankings.

The Birds have perhaps the best cornerback trio in the league. How about T.J. Edwards being the second-ranked linebacker only behind Bobby Wagner? Edwards' development over the years from an undrafted rookie free agent to a great LB has been a gigantic win for this organization. Between Edwards and rookie Nakobe Dean, the Eagles might actually be set at linebacker for the first time in... over two decades? Brandon Graham has been a beast coming off his Achilles injury and the Eagles' pass rush has been fierce between BG, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick and that whole wrecking crew.

The Eagles are PFF's top-rated team overall, too...





Unit Rank Overall 1st Offense 1st Pass O 4th Run O 6th Defense 3rd Run D 11th Pass Rush 1st Coverage 4th





Deserved all around.

I know. I know. These ranking and grades are mostly meaningless, but it's nevertheless fun to check out how the Eagles are climbing up the leaderboards as the steamroll their way to the postseason.

Perhaps Chris Simms should check out these grades...

