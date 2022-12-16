PFF grades: Eagles are dominating the NFL

December 16, 2022
Here's the thing about Pro Football Focus' player grades: they're good when they fit your narrative and bad when they don't (I'm only half-joking). Given that the Eagles have the NFL's best record, it's no surprise that the team and their players rate highly across the board at PFF. Ahead of the Birds' matchup with the Bears at Solider Field on Sunday, let's take a look at how the Eagles stack up against the game's best players.
Player grades and rankings for Eagles offensive players at their respective positions are as follows...
|Player
|Positon
|Rank
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|3rd
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|9th
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|7th
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|27th
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|6th
|Jason Kelce
|C
|1st
|Isaac Seumalo
|G
|5th
|Landon Dickerson
|G
|28th
|Lane Johnson
|T
|6th
|Jordan Mailata
|T
|18th
Nothing shocking in those rankings. Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate and only behind Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Miles Sanders is turning in the best season of his career. The Birds have an elite WR duo with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Their offensive line remains the league's best. My one gripe: Lane Johnson is a top-two offensive tackle in the NFL and he's not No. 2.
On to the defense...
|Player
|Position
|Rank
|James Bradberry
|CB
|12th
|Darius Slay
|CB
|13th
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|37th
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|S
|55th
|T.J. Edwards
|LB
|2nd
|Javon Hargrave
|iDL
|12th
|Fletcher Cox
|iDL
|69th
|Brandon Graham
|EDGE
|2nd
|Josh Sweat
|EDGE
|11th
|Haason Reddick
|EDGE
|23rd
Again, not a shocker with those rankings.
The Birds have perhaps the best cornerback trio in the league. How about T.J. Edwards being the second-ranked linebacker only behind Bobby Wagner? Edwards' development over the years from an undrafted rookie free agent to a great LB has been a gigantic win for this organization. Between Edwards and rookie Nakobe Dean, the Eagles might actually be set at linebacker for the first time in... over two decades? Brandon Graham has been a beast coming off his Achilles injury and the Eagles' pass rush has been fierce between BG, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick and that whole wrecking crew.
The Eagles are PFF's top-rated team overall, too...
|Unit
|Rank
|Overall
|1st
|Offense
|1st
|Pass O
|4th
|Run O
|6th
|Defense
|3rd
|Run D
|11th
|Pass Rush
|1st
|Coverage
|4th
Deserved all around.
I know. I know. These ranking and grades are mostly meaningless, but it's nevertheless fun to check out how the Eagles are climbing up the leaderboards as the steamroll their way to the postseason.
Perhaps Chris Simms should check out these grades...
Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader