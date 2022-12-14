Eagles-Bears Week 15 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have some concerns at safety with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve and Reed Blankenship likely to miss at least one game. Otherwise, they are a very healthy team, and their already extremely dangerous offense will become even more potent with the likely return of Dallas Goedert this week.

The Birds' Week 15 opponent, the Chicago Bears, don't have injuries in bulk, but they do have three important players on injured reserve.



Here's the Eagles-Bears injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed* Thurs Fri Status S Reed Blankenship Knee DNP

RT Lane Johnson Abdomen Limited LG Landon Dickerson Back Limited WR Quez Watkins Shoulder Limited LB Shaun Bradley Hamstring Limited LB Kyron Johnson Shoulder Full



Wednesday notes (walkthrough only, practice report designations are estimates):

• The only minor surprise here is Dickerson, who was at least categorized as a limited participant.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• TE Dallas Goedert (IR - Week 11): Goedert has 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs, and has been one of the most efficient pass catchers in the NFL the last two seasons, in addition to his above average blocking skills. He is a top five type of tight end with no obvious flaws in his game who rarely comes off the field. The trio of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson played admirably in Goedert's absence. Goedert has his 21-day practice window to return from IR activated on Wednesday.

• S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Week 13): Gardner-Johnson lacerated a kidney in the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers. He will miss a minimum of two more games (at Bears, at Cowboys), after missing the Eagles' wins over the Titans and Giants. Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship filled in for Gardner-Johnson initially, but he too is now hurt. K'Von Wallace could get the start on Sunday against the Bears.

• DE Robert Quinn (IR - Week 14): The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick for Quinn at the trade deadline, hoping that he could add some juice to their pass rush in a role reminiscent of Chris Long's in 2017, or Ryan Kerrigan's in 2021. So far he's been more like Kerrigan than Long, as he has just 2 tackles and 2 QB hits with no sacks in five games.

• P Arryn Siposs (IR - Week 15): Siposs collected a loose ball after a blocked punt and was injured while trying to run for a first down. The Eagles signed 15-year vet Brett Kern to the practice squad to replace him.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. • DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.



Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status QB Justin Fields Illness DNP

WR Chase Claypool Knee DNP OL Larry Borom Knee DNP TE Trevon Wesco Calf DNP S Jaquan Brisker Concussion Full CB Kyler Gordon Concussion Full CB Kindle Vildor Ankle Full WR N'Keal Harry Back Full

Wednesday notes: • The Bears are coming off their bye, so it's perhaps a little surprising that they have four players who could not practice on Wednesday. Fields will be the player to watch as the week progresses, obviously. Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc. • RB Khalil Herbert (IR): Herbert rushed 108 times for 643 yards (6.0 YPC) and 4 TDs before going down with a hip flexor injury. Herbert is an explosive back who helped form a nice speed/power duo with David Montgomery. • WR Darnell Mooney (IR): Mooney is done for the season with an ankle injury. As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Bears don't have other good options at wide receiver. Here are their leading wide receivers otherwise:

Chicago WRs Rec Yards YPC TD Equinimeous St. Brown 17 280 16.5 1 Dante Pettis 14 202 14.4 2 Chase Claypool (5 games in CHI) 12 111 9.3 0

Hehehe, gross. • S Eddie Jackson (IR): Jackson had 80 tackles, 4 INTs, and 2 FFs before landing on IR with a season-ending Lisfranc injury.

• QB Trevor Siemian (IR): Siemian was the Bears' backup quarterback. If they need to turn to a backup on Sunday, it'll be Nathan Peterman.

• OG Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick played in 7 games this season, starting 5.