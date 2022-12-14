More Sports:

December 14, 2022

Eagles-Bears Week 15 injury report, with analysis

A look at the current status of currently injured Eagles players.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
With Darnell Mooney out, the Bears don't have much else at wide receiver.

The Philadelphia Eagles have some concerns at safety with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve and Reed Blankenship likely to miss at least one game. Otherwise, they are a very healthy team, and their already extremely dangerous offense will become even more potent with the likely return of Dallas Goedert this week. 

The Birds' Week 15 opponent, the Chicago Bears, don't have injuries in bulk, but they do have three important players on injured reserve.

Here's the Eagles-Bears injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed*ThursFriStatus 
S Reed BlankenshipKneeDNP
RT Lane Johnson  Abdomen Limited   
LG Landon Dickerson  Back Limited   
WR Quez Watkins  Shoulder Limited   
LB Shaun Bradley  Hamstring Limited   
 LB Kyron Johnson Shoulder Full   


Wednesday notes (walkthrough only, practice report designations are estimates)

• The only minor surprise here is Dickerson, who was at least categorized as a limited participant.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• TE Dallas Goedert (IR - Week 11): Goedert has 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs, and has been one of the most efficient pass catchers in the NFL the last two seasons, in addition to his above average blocking skills. He is a top five type of tight end with no obvious flaws in his game who rarely comes off the field. The trio of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson played admirably in Goedert's absence. Goedert has his 21-day practice window to return from IR activated on Wednesday.

• S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Week 13): Gardner-Johnson lacerated a kidney in the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers. He will miss a minimum of two more games (at Bears, at Cowboys), after missing the Eagles' wins over the Titans and Giants. Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship filled in for Gardner-Johnson initially, but he too is now hurt. K'Von Wallace could get the start on Sunday against the Bears.

DE Robert Quinn (IR - Week 14): The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick for Quinn at the trade deadline, hoping that he could add some juice to their pass rush in a role reminiscent of Chris Long's in 2017, or Ryan Kerrigan's in 2021. So far he's been more like Kerrigan than Long, as he has just 2 tackles and 2 QB hits with no sacks in five games.

P Arryn Siposs (IR - Week 15): Siposs collected a loose ball after a blocked punt and was injured while trying to run for a first down. The Eagles signed 15-year vet Brett Kern to the practice squad to replace him. 

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.

Player Injury WedThursFriStatus 
QB Justin FieldsIllnessDNP
WR Chase Claypool  Knee DNP    
OL Larry Borom  Knee DNP    
TE Trevon Wesco  Calf DNP    
S Jaquan Brisker  Concussion Full    
CB Kyler Gordon  Concussion Full    
 CB Kindle Vildor Ankle Full    
WR N'Keal Harry  Back  Full    


Wednesday notes:

• The Bears are coming off their bye, so it's perhaps a little surprising that they have four players who could not practice on Wednesday. Fields will be the player to watch as the week progresses, obviously.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

RB Khalil Herbert (IR): Herbert rushed 108 times for 643 yards (6.0 YPC) and 4 TDs before going down with a hip flexor injury. Herbert is an explosive back who helped form a nice speed/power duo with David Montgomery.

WR Darnell Mooney (IR): Mooney is done for the season with an ankle injury. As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Bears don't have other good options at wide receiver. Here are their leading wide receivers otherwise: 

Chicago WRs Rec Yards YPC TD 
Equinimeous St. Brown 17 280 16.5 
Dante Pettis 14 202 14.4 
Chase Claypool (5 games in CHI) 12 111 9.3 


Hehehe, gross.

S Eddie Jackson (IR): Jackson had 80 tackles, 4 INTs, and 2 FFs before landing on IR with a season-ending Lisfranc injury.

QB Trevor Siemian (IR): Siemian was the Bears' backup quarterback. If they need to turn to a backup on Sunday, it'll be Nathan Peterman.

OG Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick played in 7 games this season, starting 5.

Jimmy Kempski
