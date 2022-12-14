Eagles open 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert to return from injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have activated the 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert to return from injured reserve. Goedert missed the last four games with a shoulder injury suffered against the Washington Commanders, when LB Jamin Davis tried to rip his head off of his body, a play that went unpenalized.

The Eagles will have to decide by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. whether or not Goedert will be elevated from injured reserve, and thus eligible to play this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Through the first nine games of the season, Goedert had 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs. He was replaced in the lineup admirably by the trio of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson. The Eagles won all four games they played with Goedert out of the lineup, but his return will provide a boost to an offense that is already performing at an extremely high level.



A look at the other Eagles players of note on injured reserve who are eligible (and likely to be able) to return:

• Eligible to return after the Week 16 Cowboys game: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

• Eligible to return after the Week 17 Saints game: DE Robert Quinn.



• Eligible to return after the Week 18 Giants game: P Arryn Siposs.



