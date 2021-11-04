More Sports:

November 04, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
fans_4_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Everybody is excited for another Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski.

After their third road win of the season, this time against the woeful, winless Detroit Lions, the Eagles will return to Philadelphia and try to pick up their first win of the season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is Nick Sirianni doing a good job through his first eight games? Where does Jalen Hurts stand as the team's potential franchise quarterback going forward? How are the Eagles only two-point underdogs? Is there still hope yet after a blowout win? What do we make of the three deals the Eagles made prior to the trade deadline? 

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

