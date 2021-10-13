More Sports:

October 13, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101321EaglesFans Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

A couple of Eagles fans enjoy a win with their human-sized eagle friend.

After three straight losses, the Philadelphia Eagles finally got back in the win column on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, though it wasn't exactly the prettiest football game you'll ever see. They'll have a short turnaround this week, as the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers with be in Philly on Thursday night.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is Nick Sirianni doing a good job through his first five games? Where does Jalen Hurts stand as the team's potential franchise quarterback going forward? What are some of the key matchups against the Bucs, and can the Eagles hang with them, despite entering the game as seven-point home underdogs?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Sidelines Eagles Chat Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 6 matchup against the Bucs
Hurts-Brady_101221_usat

Sponsored

Eagles Autism Challenge raises $2.7M+
Limited - 2021 Eagles Autism Challenge

Odd News

BASE jumpers filmed parachuting off new Rittenhouse luxury high-rise
BASE Jumpers Center City

Food & Drink

Three Philly eateries named to New York Times' 2021 restaurant list
NY Times Restaurant List 2021

Depression

Eating mushrooms may help prevent depression, study shows
Mushrooms mental health

Festivals

Audi FEASTIVAL makes a comeback for its 12th anniversary
Audi FEASTIVAL

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved