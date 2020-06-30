More Sports:

June 30, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
42_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Dallas_goedert_fans_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Dallas Goedert thanks fans after the Philadelphia Eagles wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field.

It's the final day of June, and the start of NFL training camps are now only 28 days away, if, you know, they actually happen.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Philadelphia Eagles. Got any issues with our 10 reasons the Birds' season could go badly? Why is Doug Pederson so underrated? Which running back should they target as depth, and when are they finally going to sign or trade for a guy? What other positions could they fill with veterans? What are we going to do with ourselves over the next month?

MORE: Eagles podcast: One last look at the rest of the NFC East | Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Sidney Jones edition | The Eagles played from behind through most of the 2019 season

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies 30-man roster projection (plus cut downs), version 4.0
Joe-Girardi_062920_usat

Restaurants

New Jersey will not allow indoor dining at restaurants ahead of Fourth of July weekend
New Jersey indoor dining

Adult Health

U.S. facing a growing physician shortage and COVID-19 may be making it worse
U.S. physician shortage

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Sidney Jones edition
230922_Eagles_Lions__Sidney_Jones_Kate_Frese.jpg

Music

Lil Wayne honors Kobe Bryant with virtual performance at BET Awards
Kobe Bryant tribute

Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan, Amazon launch 'A Night at the Drive-In' series
movie series curated by Michael B Jordan

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved