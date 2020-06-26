More Sports:

June 26, 2020

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season

By Jimmy Kempski
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
062520CarsonWentz Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

"Maybe don't let your head get in the way of a defender attempting to damage your brain, you idiot." - The NFL, explaining to Carson Wentz their decision not to fine Jadeveon Clowney, probably

This week, all week long, we've been taking a 100 percent vitriolic look at each of the teams in the NFC East, in detail, while ignoring the positives. The first target on Monday was the Cowboys. On Tuesday, we roasted the Giants. On Wednesday, we poked fun at the Washington team. On Thursday, we took some quick shots at the rest of the NFC.

Today we'll finish off the series with the Philadelphia Eagles.

1) Carson Wentz has been unable to finish each of the last three seasons

In 2019, Wentz started all 16 games, and it seemed like he put to bed some concerns about his durability. And then in the playoffs, as you all saw, a cheapshot by Jadeveon Clowney sent him to the locker room, and yada yada yada, the Eagles' season was over.

010520JadeveonClowney

While it's tough to fault Wentz for his head getting in the way of a deliberate helmet to helmet shot, the reality remains that Wentz has been unable to finish each of the last three seasons, and his injury history continues to grow:

  1. Oct 2015 (NDSU): He broke a bone in his right wrist that required surgery.
  2. Aug 2016 (Eagles): He fractured ribs in the preseason against the Buccaneers. This injury caused him to only miss a few preseason games, though he would have also likely missed some "real" time had it occurred during the regular season.
  3. Dec 2017 (Eagles): He tore his ACL and LCL. He did not return until Week 3 of the 2018 season.
  4. Oct (?) 2018 (Eagles): He played with a fractured bone in his back until he was replaced by Nick Foles with three games remaining in the regular season. He never returned, and the Eagles' season ended with a playoff loss in New Orleans. The exact date of Wentz's back injury is unknown, but he first appeared on the injury list with back issues in October last season. 
  5. Jan 2019 (Eagles): A concussed Wentz gave way to Josh McCown, who could not get anything going against a suspect Seahawks defense, and the Eagles' season was over.

If Wentz didn't have the above injury history, do the Eagles select Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft? I mean, sure, they want to be a quarterback factory...

...but they probably don't take him, right?

2) The offensive line won't be as good in 2020

The Eagles will be missing at least two (and maybe three) of their top six offensive linemen from a year ago:

 LTLG RG RT Swing tackle 
 Jason PetersIsaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Brandon BrookLane Johnson Halapoulivaati Vaitai 


There's a chance that the Eagles will bring Jason Peters back, which would be a clear indication that the team is down on Andre Dillard, their first round pick in 2019. Dillard struggled mightily as a rookie, as you can see in the following Twitter thread:

Or if you don't have time for all that, you can just watch this gif on a loop. It's basically the same thing:

062520DillardGif

At RG, Brandon Brooks is done for the season with an Achilles tear, and the first guy likely to get a shot as his starting replacement is third-year pro Matt Pryor, who is big and powerful, but can't hold a candle to Brooks' athleticism.

And then Vaitai was quietly a super-useful player for the Eagles over the span of four years, filling in at LT, RT, and RG at various points, even starting at LT down the stretch in the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl season.

For all of the Eagles' issues over the last two seasons, the one thing that fans never had to worry about heading into a matchup was the offensive line. It was always an advantage. Now? 😬.

3) The leader of the defense is gone

Staying on the non-returning players theme, the team released Malcolm Jenkins, who then signed with the Saints.

Jenkins was unquestionably the leader of the defense, and was the team's most durable player in the six years he played in Philly.

Malcolm Jenkins Snap counts Percentage 
 20191035 100% 
 20181038 100% 
 2017948* 91.9% 
 20161019 99.9% 
 20151211 99.8% 
 20141153 99.6% 
*Jenkins only played 6 snaps in a meaningless Week 17 game in 2017, with the 1 seed wrapped up.

On a team that has suffered an absurd number of injuries the last three seasons, Jenkins was the lone constant in the Eagles' defense. His value to the team could not have been clearer in 2018, when his leadership and presence kept the Eagles' secondary from completely crumbling after it had lost Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Rodney McLeod, Sidney Jones, and others. 

At one point during his Eagles tenure, I believe there was a case that Jenkins was a borderline top 5 kind of safety in the NFL. While he's not that anymore (he's now 32), Jenkins is still a very good starting safety who still makes plays. For example, he had eight forced fumbles (one didn't count) the last two seasons, and he became a significant threat as a blitzer down the stretch in 2019. He also had a blocked field goal against the Lions that should have led to a win, but ultimately didn't. And of course, his intangibles are sort of impossible to measure.

He'll be replaced by Jalen Mills, a corner converting to safety. It's hard to imagine how that won't be a downgrade.

4) Alshon Jeffery has the worst contract in the NFC East

Eh, maybe second-worst after Nate Solder. At any rate, it's really bad.

Just before the start of the 2019 season, the Eagles made the error of guaranteeing Jeffery’s 2020 salary in exchange for a small pay cut. It was a puzzling move at the time, and it turned out to be disastrous, as Jeffery proceeded to have the “bad year trifecta.”

  1. He had a down year as a player on the field, both in the stat sheet and on the "eye test." 
  2. In November, Jeffery was outed as the anonymous (Alshonymous) source who criticized Carson Wentz in each of the last two seasons to national ESPN reporter Josina Anderson, which created significant distractions for the team.
  3. And then in December, Jeffery suffered a Lisfranc injury, had surgery, and the typical nine-month recovery period puts him on track to maybe be healthy for Week 1, though that's only if all goes well.

A release of Jeffery would come with a $26 million dead money charge. A trade of Jeffery would knock about $10 million off of that, but it's unlikely that any team is trading for a slow, aging, injured, quarterback-criticizing receiver who might also not even be ready for the 2020 season. The Eagles' best hope is that Jeffery will fail a PED test and his guaranteed money will get voided.

021920AlshonJefferyJimmy/for PhillyVoice

5) Jeffery aside, the Eagles' wide receiver sitch is still very shaky

There's a strong argument to be made that in two of Wentz's first four seasons in the NFL, he had the worst wide receiver situation in the NFL. While the team did draft three speed receivers and traded some blocking sleds for Marquise Goodwin, they did not add more of a sure thing during free agency. It's not out of the question that Eagles could have the worst wide receiving corps in the league yet again.

Yes, DeSean Jackson is returning and maybe he'll play more than three games this year, and yes, the team drafted Jalen Reagor in the first round, and maybe he won't be affected by this COVID-shortened offseason. Those maybes aside, I don't think J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward are keeping defensive coordinators up at night.

6) The corners are better, buuuuut...

The Eagles' secondary was awful in 2019, as they gave up the most plays of 40+ yards in the NFL, shown here:

Their biggest offseason move was their trade for Darius Slay, who is the best cover corner they've had since Asante Samuel. He'll no doubt help stop the bleeding shown above. Buuuuut, there is the issue of his atrocious tackling efforts in Detroit. A small sampling: 

(In Randy Moss voice)... C'mon man!

The Lions made it clear they weren't going to pay Slay, and Slay clearly didn't want to play for Matt Patricia anyway, so maybe his effort tackling will be better in Philly. If it's not, and if he's not making big plays so that people won't care about tackling, fans will notice.

Opposite Slay will likely be the 5'9, 183-pound Avonte Maddox.

7) Trivia: Name the Eagles' 2020 starting linebackers

Local guys/gals: I know you guys know, or we at least think we might know. 

Non-Eagles fans: Name one projected Eagles starting linebacker.

062320EaglesCap
8) There's no help on the way

According to OverTheCap.com, the Eagles are scheduled to be more the $50 million over the salary cap in 2021. The screenshot to the right shows how that compares with the rest of the NFL. As you can see, the Eagles and Saints are sort in their own universe relative to the rest of the NFL.

When the new collective bargaining agreement was reached, there weren't more than a handful of teams around the league happier about it than the Eagles, who could confidently rely on a substantial salary cap rise to offset their high 2021 cap number. However, because it's not exactly easy for NFL front offices to predict a global pandemic (and the United States government's embarrassment in their handling of said pandemic), the cap is unlikely to rise much, if at all, next offseason.

As such, the Eagles are going to have to roll over as much of their remaining 2020 cap space as possible, which means that there won't be any big-name, big-money players walking through the door the rest of this offseason. No Clowney. Jamal Adams. No Yannick Ngakoue. Forget it.

If you see a headline that reads, "Should the Eagles sign / trade for (fill in some big-money player)," the answer is, "No, they can't." You should still click if we publish any such article, though. As sportswriters, our yachts don't pay for themselves.

9) They'll have a first-place schedule

As the NFC East champs a year ago, the Eagles have to face the NFC North and NFC West champs. Those two teams are the Packers and 49ers, who both went 13-3 in 2019. Here's who the NFC East teams have to face in those two floating games:

NFC EAST TEAMNFC NORTH/WEST
OPPONENTS
EaglesPackers, 49ers
CowboysVikings, Seahawks
GiantsBears, Rams
The Landover, Maryland teamLions, Cardinals


10) There hasn't been a repeat NFC East champion since 2004

The last time a team repeated as NFC East division winners was when the Eagles did it in 2004. In each of the last 15 seasons, we've seen the previous year's division champion dethroned.

 YearNFC East Champion 
 2004Eagles 
 2005Giants 
 2006Eagles 
 2007Cowboys 
 2008Giants 
 2009Cowboys 
 2010Eagles 
 2011Giants 
 2012Redskins 
 2013Eagles 
 2014Cowboys 
 2015Redskins 
 2016Cowboys 
 2017Eagles 
 2018Cowboys 
 2019Eagles 
 2020??? 


Odds are they won't repeat in 2020.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dumpster fire

