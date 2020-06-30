More Sports:

June 30, 2020

Eagles podcast: One last look at the rest of the NFC East

By Jimmy Kempski
Dak Prescott

In the last two episodes of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the rest of the NFC East, in the wake of our "dumpster fire" series. Our Giants/Washington episode is already live, and the Cowboys version should be up at around noon. In case you missed the written versions...

THE DUMPSTER FIRE SERIES

Cowboys | Giants | Washington | Eagles

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

