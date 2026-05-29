Philly Beer Week is finding its way after the death of its longtime organizer, but bar owners say it's still 'like a holiday'

In its heyday, Philly Beer Week hosted as many as 2,000 events at 100 venues, inspiring similar celebrations in other U.S. cities. But it was forced to pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its longtime organizer, Rich Colli, died in February 2025, right as the celebration of the city's breweries and watering holes was gaining traction again.

That led to a scaled down version last year. This year's event, which kicked off Friday and concludes June 7, includes specials and events at more than two dozen establishments. The Hammer of Glory, an Olympic torch-style relay in which a hammer travels to crack open kegs at 16 bars and breweries, also is back.

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But organizers are still finding their way following the death of Colli, who had owned Varga Bar.

William Reed, an organizer and the owner of Standard Tap and Johnny Brenda's, said he isn't sure of everything that is taking place at each venue this year, but he's confident that it will be reminiscent of previous events.

"A lot of the public, they understand what to expect somewhat," Reed said. "They can expect great beer, expect to have fun times in a pub or a brewery, maybe try some collaborations they've never had before, meet firsthand with brewers and the people of the beer scene, and so that's where we're at now."

Last year, Reed held a few events at his bar and created a PBW2025 hashtag. Human Robot kept its annual Logjammin' fest going at Cherry Street Pier, and the owner of Jose Pistola's, Sancho Pistola's, Pistolas Del Sur and Troubles End Brewing held a few gatherings at his spots, too.

Still, when Colli died, Reed said it felt like there wasn't really anyone with the passion or the energy to keep the event going. But this year, he's thinking about it a little differently.

"I realized Philly Beer Week is like a holiday, it's not an organization, and it's as silly as saying, 'Oh, is St. Patrick's Day going to happen this year?' Of course, it's going to happen, nobody goes and checks with an organization. It's St. Patrick's Day," Reed said. "That's the way I look at Philly Beer Week, at this point."

Reed and Mike Scotese, the co-owner of Lucky Cat Beer Company, were each part of the initial Philly Beer Week in 2008 and have taken up the torch for 2026. Scotese, better known as Scoats, organized the return of the Hammer of Glory relay this year.

The 2026 plans are still pretty loose, Reed said, because bars can decide how much or how little they want to participate. In some ways, he said, it goes back to the initial grassroots nature of the event and lets customers bring their own excitement to the programming. Every establishment will have to figure out its own path.

"Certainly Philly Beer Week is not going to be as big as it was at its heyday this year," Reed said. "I think it's going to continue. I hope it continues forever, that it's a hyperlocal tradition, and that it sort of just keeps happening in any incarnation that it comes up as."

One factor that has changed since the event began is the number of breweries in the city, Reed said. In the late aughts, Philadelphia mostly just had bars. But with so many local places now making beer, Reed said he expects breweries will become some of the larger stakeholders for future Philly Beer Weeks. One brewery near Standard Tap, Future Days, is new to the event this year, and he's eager to see what they do for it.

Scotese agreed, saying there are a number of new spaces that will help Philly Beer Week survive and keep growing over time.

"I see new breweries and new venues leading it, breathing new life into it," Scotese said. "And hopefully they keep some of us old-timers around to help."