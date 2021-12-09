More Sports:

December 09, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a season-extending win over the New York Jets Week 13, and will finally get some rest and relaxation this weekend on their bye.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What did we learn from Gardner Minshew's performance on Sunday? Where does Jalen Hurts stand as the team's potential franchise quarterback going forward? Has he done enough, and should we start looking at quarterbacks who can be a fit in 2022 and beyond? And of course, which other teams should you be betting on in Week 14?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

