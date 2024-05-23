Eagles sign WR John Ross

May 23, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they have signed wide receiver John Ross to a one year contract. He had previously tried out for the Eagles during a rookie minicamp early in May.
Ross is best known for running a 4.22 40 yard dash at the 2017 Combine, which was the fastest in NFL Combine history until 2024, when Xavier Worthy ran a 4.21.
WR John Ross just ran an unofficial 4.22 40, breaking Chris Johnson's record!pic.twitter.com/0nKdsDZmkH— NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) March 4, 2017
Ross was subsequently selected ninth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played for four years, before signing with the Giants in 2021. His career stats:
|John Ross
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2017
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|2018
|21
|210
|10.0
|7
|2019
|28
|506
|18.1
|3
|2020
|2
|17
|8.5
|0
|2021
|11
|224
|20.4
|1
Ross was out of the NFL in 2022. He signed with the Chiefs in 2023, but retired in late July.
The Eagles signed a pair of veteran receivers this offseason in DeVante Parker and Parris Campbell. A spot opened up when Parker retired. Ross is a longshot to make the 53-man roster but the Eagles will get a look at him this spring and maybe throughout training camp.
