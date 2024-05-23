Eagles sign WR John Ross

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they have signed wide receiver John Ross to a one year contract. He had previously tried out for the Eagles during a rookie minicamp early in May.

Ross is best known for running a 4.22 40 yard dash at the 2017 Combine, which was the fastest in NFL Combine history until 2024, when Xavier Worthy ran a 4.21.

Ross was subsequently selected ninth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played for four years, before signing with the Giants in 2021. His career stats:

John Ross Rec Yards YPC TD 2017 0 0 0.0 0 2018 21 210 10.0 7 2019 28 506 18.1 3 2020 2 17 8.5 0 2021 11 224 20.4 1



Ross was out of the NFL in 2022. He signed with the Chiefs in 2023, but retired in late July.

The Eagles signed a pair of veteran receivers this offseason in DeVante Parker and Parris Campbell. A spot opened up when Parker retired. Ross is a longshot to make the 53-man roster but the Eagles will get a look at him this spring and maybe throughout training camp.

