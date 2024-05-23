More Sports:

Eagles sign WR John Ross

Will John Ross make a serious run at a 53-man roster spot this spring and summer?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
John Ross (12)

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they have signed wide receiver John Ross to a one year contract. He had previously tried out for the Eagles during a rookie minicamp early in May.

Ross is best known for running a 4.22 40 yard dash at the 2017 Combine, which was the fastest in NFL Combine history until 2024, when Xavier Worthy ran a 4.21.

Ross was subsequently selected ninth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played for four years, before signing with the Giants in 2021. His career stats:

 John RossRec Yards YPC TD 
2017 0.0 
2018 21 210 10.0 
2019 28 506 18.1 
2020 17 8.5 
2021 11 224 20.4 


Ross was out of the NFL in 2022. He signed with the Chiefs in 2023, but retired in late July.

The Eagles signed a pair of veteran receivers this offseason in DeVante Parker and Parris Campbell. A spot opened up when Parker retired. Ross is a longshot to make the 53-man roster but the Eagles will get a look at him this spring and maybe throughout training camp.

MORE EAGLES: Saquon Barkley is buying into Eagles' culture

