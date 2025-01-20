The best photos from the Eagles' Snow Bowl II playoff win

A Philadelphia Eagles team member runs through the end zone with a flag during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Eagles hung tough and behind some gigantic performances from Saquon Barkley and Jalen Carter, beat the Rams on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Down at the Snow Bowl II at Lincoln Financial Field, PhillyVoice photographer Colleen Claggett was on hand and snapped some incredible pictures from the Birds' win in that South Philadelphia winter wonderland.
Here are some of the best shots...
The Eagles offense huddles up as the snow pours down:
Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice
Members of the Philadelphia Eagles offense meet during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Dallas Goedert and A.J Brown, along with likely tens of thousands of other Eagles fans at the Linc, signal for a first down in the snow:
Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice
Dallas Goedert #88 and A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Standout sophomore pass-rusher Nolan Smith made life difficult on Matthew Stafford in the quarterback's second ever snow game in South Philly:
Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice
Nolan Smith Jr. #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Jalen Hurts goes to work in the type of picture that "NFL history" Instagram accounts will be posting for years to come:
Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Of course, you have to finish up with a picture of the Eagles fan base that braved the elements (sans a shirt sometimes):
Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice
A shirtless fan points during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.