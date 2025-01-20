The best photos from the Eagles' Snow Bowl II playoff win

The Eagles hung tough and behind some gigantic performances from Saquon Barkley and Jalen Carter, beat the Rams on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Down at the Snow Bowl II at Lincoln Financial Field, PhillyVoice photographer Colleen Claggett was on hand and snapped some incredible pictures from the Birds' win in that South Philadelphia winter wonderland.

Here are some of the best shots...

The Eagles offense huddles up as the snow pours down:

Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Members of the Philadelphia Eagles offense meet during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dallas Goedert and A.J Brown, along with likely tens of thousands of other Eagles fans at the Linc, signal for a first down in the snow:

