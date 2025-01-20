More Sports:

January 20, 2025

The best photos from the Eagles' Snow Bowl II playoff win

The Eagles' Snow Bowl II victory was an instant classic.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
11925_EaglesRams_snow-game-1150.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia Eagles team member runs through the end zone with a flag during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles hung tough and behind some gigantic performances from Saquon Barkley and Jalen Carter, beat the Rams on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Down at the Snow Bowl II at Lincoln Financial Field, PhillyVoice photographer Colleen Claggett was on hand and snapped some incredible pictures from the Birds' win in that South Philadelphia winter wonderland. 

Here are some of the best shots...

The Eagles offense huddles up as the snow pours down:

11925_EaglesRams_snow-offense-huddle-4664.jpgColleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Members of the Philadelphia Eagles offense meet during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.


Dallas Goedert and A.J Brown, along with likely tens of thousands of other Eagles fans at the Linc, signal for a first down in the snow:

11925_EaglesRams_Goedert-Brown-4854.jpgColleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Dallas Goedert #88 and A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.


Standout sophomore pass-rusher Nolan Smith made life difficult on Matthew Stafford in the quarterback's second ever snow game in South Philly:

11925_EaglesRams_Nolan-Smith-4766.jpgColleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Nolan Smith Jr. #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.


Jalen Hurts goes to work in the type of picture that "NFL history" Instagram accounts will be posting for years to come:

11925_EaglesRams_Jalen-Hurts-4503.jpgColleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.


Of course, you have to finish up with a picture of the Eagles fan base that braved the elements (sans a shirt sometimes):

11925_EaglesRams_fans-4294.jpgColleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

A shirtless fan points during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.


MORE: 5 Eagles thoughts following win over Rams

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL playoffs

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Experience history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions
Purchased - A doctor speaking with his patient

Addressing health inequities experienced by women

Just In

Must Read

Education

Pa. considers tying college funding to performance

temple PA funding

Sponsored

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

History

How a Black sculptor from Philly shaped the Harlem Renaissance

African American Museum

Adult Health

Even 1 alcoholic drink a day elevates your cancer risk – a neuroscientist explains the surgeon general's report

Safe Alcohol Amount

Holiday

Valentine's Day festivities at LOVE Park include market, speed dating

love park valentine's day weekend

Eagles

The best photos from the Eagles' Snow Bowl II playoff win

11925_EaglesRams_snow-game-1150.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved