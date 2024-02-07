More Sports:

February 07, 2024

Eagles' Super Bowl LII ring displayed on Las Vegas Sphere

Nick Foles' Super Bowl LII ring was lit up on the Sphere in Las Vegas.

By Shamus Clancy
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nick-Foles-Super-Bowl-MVP Matthew Emmons/USA Today Sports

Nick Foles: Super Bowl LII MVP.

While it stings for Philadelphians that the Eagles aren't out in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, the franchise's history is making a presence.

The Sphere in Vegas is taking the entertainment world by storm with concerts from U2 and other big acts on the way. Given the Super Bowl festivities this week, the Sphere is displaying previous Super Bowl rings on the arena marvel.

The Eagles' Super Bowl LII ring is among them:

Yes, that is Nick Foles' name on the side. Foles turned in one of the greatest Super Bowl performances ever, totaling four total touchdowns and winning MVP honors. 

BDN forever. 

