April 11, 2024

Report: Eagles sign tight end C.J. Uzomah to one-year deal

The Eagles are adding a new tight end in former Bengals and Jets player C.J. Uzomah

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
New Eagles tight end C.J. Uzomah

The Eagles are adding depth at tight end. The team is reportedly signing CJ Uzomah to a one-year deal, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo

Uzomah, entering his age-31 season, had eight catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in 12 games with the Jets last season. His best season came with the Bengals in 2021 when they went on to the Super Bowl, putting up a 49-493-5 stat line. 

Uzomah will compete for the TE2 role in Philly behind the entrenched Dallas Goedert.

Here's a video of his lone 2023 touchdown:

