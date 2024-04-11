Report: Eagles sign tight end C.J. Uzomah to one-year deal

The Eagles are adding depth at tight end. The team is reportedly signing CJ Uzomah to a one-year deal, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Uzomah, entering his age-31 season, had eight catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in 12 games with the Jets last season. His best season came with the Bengals in 2021 when they went on to the Super Bowl, putting up a 49-493-5 stat line.



Uzomah will compete for the TE2 role in Philly behind the entrenched Dallas Goedert.

Here's a video of his lone 2023 touchdown:

