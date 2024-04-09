Eagles mock draft roundup, version 4.0

On Monday, we published our fourth Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Today we'll take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 22nd overall.



If the Raiders and Saints pass on Barton, then the Eagles could move up to get a leader on the offensive line. His athleticism, toughness and football IQ could allow him to step in at multiple spots, likely combining with Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson in the interior. Despite his lack of length (32 7/8-inch arm), his play at left tackle over the past three years shows he can move outside if injuries hit that part of the depth chart.

#JimmySays: It should be noted that Reuter has the Eagles trading up to 16 with the Seahawks. So in other words, Reuter doesn't just have the Eagles taking a guard in the first round. He has them taking a guard with the 22nd and 50th overall picks, lol.

This was actually a five-round mock. I don't like the other picks either:

• Pick 53: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

• Pick 102: Beau Brade, S, Maryland

• Pick 120: Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

• Pick 161: Kalen King, CB, Penn State

• Pick 171: Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State

• Pick 172: Trajan Jeffcoat, EDGE, Arkansas



Wiggins is quite slender at 173 pounds, but he possesses blazing speed and smooth footwork to mirror and match routes outside. Clearly, corner is a big area of need in Philadelphia.

#JimmySays: In a mailbag last week, I was asked, "What hyped pre-draft player do you think would be a bad pick?"

For me, that's Wiggins, who is by far and away the most common projection to the Eagles. He's a good coverage guy, but he's a skinny beanpole at 6'1, 173. He can be bullied by bigger receivers and he's a liability against the run. His profile reminds of Emmanuel Forbes, who got bodied as a rookie all season by NFL receivers, including A.J. Brown. The biggest difference between Forbes and Wiggins is that Forbes was an elite ballhawk in college, while Wiggins had 3 career INTs.

I don't blame these folks for mocking Wiggins to the Eagles. It's an obvious need, and they're simply giving the Eagles the next corner on their list, after Terrion Arnold, Quinyon Mitchell, etc. I just don't see it, at all. The Eagles went out of their way to add what they think are tough players on defense this offseason, and Vic Fangio tends to prefer physical corners. It's hard to imagine them thinking, "How do we stop Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings this season," and thinking this guy is the answer.

If the Eagles are hellbent on drafting a corner, they'll try to trade up for one who fits. If they can't and Wiggins is what is left at pick 22, I imagine they'll just draft another position or trade out.

The Eagles are on a mission to fix their secondary, signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency and now selecting a young corner who excels in coverage.

#JimmySays: Ugh.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo)

Philadelphia is getting a little old at cornerback. Here’s a talented player in Wiggins who can help them start looking toward the future at that position. Wiggins needs to put on weight to make this work, but he has the upside to make this work.

#JimmySays: Mmhmm.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (Field Yates, ESPN)

Philly has undergone a ton of change this offseason, but one area not yet addressed in a significant manner is the cornerback room. While Darius Slay and James Bradberry will remain fixtures this season, the Eagles need an infusion of both speed and youth. Wiggins certainly checks both of those boxes, as he was the fastest defensive player at the combine (4.28-second 40-yard dash). I've harped on these plays throughout the pre-draft process, but Wiggins chased down ball carriers who looked bound for the end zone and forced a fumble on two separate occasions last season. That level of effort helps teams win games.

#JimmySays: Another one.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (Rob Rang, FOX)

At first glance, the Eagles would appear to be as loaded at cornerback as any team in the NFL, boasting two veteran starters in Darius Slay and James Bradberry and plenty of depth behind them. Nevertheless, Philadelphia allowed 35 passing touchdowns in 2023 (second-most in the NFL to Washington’s 39) with just nine interceptions. With Slay and Bradberry due millions and on the wrong side of 30 years old, GM Howie Roseman could see the quick and highly competitive Wiggins as a perfect refresher.

#JimmySays: I don't think anyone thinks the Eagles are "loaded at cornerback."

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State (The Ringer)

The Eagles do here what they always seem to do in the draft, gobble up value with a potential day-one contributor in Verse. The former Seminoles star is an explosive pass rusher who plays with a blend of speed and power. He’ll be a nice complement to Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, and Bryce Huff on the Eagles defensive line.

#JimmySays: It's unclear which of The Ringer's writers has Verse going to the Eagles, but I'm thankful to them for picking anyone other than Wiggins. Verse is a power rusher who would theoretically complement the Eagles' speed on the edge.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (Vinnie Iyer, SportingNews)

The Eagles have become long in the tooth with their outside corners, Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Mitchell's downfield speed and strong coverage frame will help him start well on the perimeter.

#JimmySays: Mitchell isn't likely to make it to 22, but this would be a pretty easy choice for the Eagles if he did. He has inside-outside versatility, and he gets his hands on a ton of passes.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader