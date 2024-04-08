Eagles-only 2024 mock draft, version 4.0

As a reminder, the Eagles are currently projected to have 8 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. In this version, we have Howie Roseman and the Birds moving up in the first round of the draft, as they often do.

Round 1 (trade with SEA): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (6'0, 189)

Trade: The Eagles send the 22nd and 50th overall picks to the Seahawks for the 16th and 81st overall picks. (It's worth noting that the Seahawks love moving back and they don't currently have a second-round pick.)

Arnold was recruited as a safety out of high school but moved to cornerback and played ahead of other Bama corners such as Eli Ricks, who is now with the Eagles, and Khyree Jackson, who transferred to Oregon. He also occasionally played the Star position in Bama's defense (think Brian Branch and Minkah Fitzpatrick), so he makes sense as a fit in the slot for the Eagles initially who can eventually take over for Darius Slay on the outside when needed.

Arnold had some struggles initially at Bama, but developed into a great college player.



In 2023, Arnold showcased his ball skills, with 5 INTs and 12 pass breakups. He also showed that he is a tough, reliable tackler (63 tackles on the season).

Based strictly on his play on the field, Arnold should be a top 15 pick, but he had just an OK Combine performance, which could cause him to slide a tiny bit. He could be this year's Trent McDuffie, in that he doesn't have elite measurables, but he's just a really good football player.