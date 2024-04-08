Eagles-only 2024 mock draft, version 4.0

April 08, 2024
As a reminder, the Eagles are currently projected to have 8 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. In this version, we have Howie Roseman and the Birds moving up in the first round of the draft, as they often do.
Trade: The Eagles send the 22nd and 50th overall picks to the Seahawks for the 16th and 81st overall picks. (It's worth noting that the Seahawks love moving back and they don't currently have a second-round pick.)
Arnold was recruited as a safety out of high school but moved to cornerback and played ahead of other Bama corners such as Eli Ricks, who is now with the Eagles, and Khyree Jackson, who transferred to Oregon. He also occasionally played the Star position in Bama's defense (think Brian Branch and Minkah Fitzpatrick), so he makes sense as a fit in the slot for the Eagles initially who can eventually take over for Darius Slay on the outside when needed.
Arnold had some struggles initially at Bama, but developed into a great college player.
In 2023, Arnold showcased his ball skills, with 5 INTs and 12 pass breakups. He also showed that he is a tough, reliable tackler (63 tackles on the season).
Based strictly on his play on the field, Arnold should be a top 15 pick, but he had just an OK Combine performance, which could cause him to slide a tiny bit. He could be this year's Trent McDuffie, in that he doesn't have elite measurables, but he's just a really good football player.
Amegadjie has experience starting at LT and RG for Yale, so, you know, two different positions and on both sides of the line. His 2023 season ended early with a quad injury, but before he got hurt, he was dominant against lower level competition.
You want the best FCS prospects to look dominant against their competition. When he was on the field this year, Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie was.— Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) November 1, 2023
Superlative explosive talent with suffocating length, a tenacious finisher, and a budding technician. He's a Top 100 prospect on my board. pic.twitter.com/yP9wcA83sA
He may require some development early in his career, which for the Eagles' purposes is fine in terms of a potential takeover down the line for Lane Johnson, but he also has the versatility to maybe fill in at RG in the short-term.
Corley is a really fun player who has been productive over his career at WKU:
|Malachi Corley
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2020
|6
|65
|10.8
|0
|2021
|73
|691
|9.5
|7
|2022
|101
|1295
|12.8
|11
|2023
|79
|984
|12.5
|11
He is a YAC machine who does not shy away from contact. Just ask this poor kid from Austin Peay at the 0:47 mark, the UTSA kid at the 4:00 mark, the two Rice defenders at the 10:17 mark, or the FAU kid at the 14:00 mark:
That is just an absurd number of broken tackles in that video above, and Corley could bring a physical element to the Eagles' offense out of the slot. Fearless, badass player.
I imagine some might object to Corley being available in Round 3. We'll see. The vast majority of Corley's receptions occurred near the line of scrimmage, and his ability to play outside in the pros is in question, so he could slide. But for the Eagles' purposes, he's the type of physical, swaggy player they sought to add in free agency this offseason.
Bishop is a tough, instinctive safety with good size. Here he is against Florida earlier this season. He's just always around the football.
Bishop is a good tackler and run defender who is at his best near the line of scrimmage, though he can cover tight ends and even some bigger slot receivers. He also had a good Combine.
The Eagles have a nice trio of safeties in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, and Sydney Brown, but they need more depth, and Bishop is a versatile piece.
Gray put up monster stats over the last three seasons, racking up 365 tackles (29 for loss), 8.5 sacks, 5 INTs, 13 PBUs, and 5 FFs. He's a solid all-around linebacker, but isn't thought to be special at any one thing. Some highlights:
Gray could be a run-and-hit WILL linebacker in the Vic Fangio's scheme.
Kamara is a lesser-known but very productive edge defender prospect who had 6.5 sacks in 2021, 8.5 sacks in 2022, and 13 sacks in 2023.
Kamara is a fast, violent player who could probably tone it down a bit (see his targeting penalty against Colorado), but who probably has a future in the NFL as situational pass rusher and special teams contributor.
Coleman played at LT, LG, and RG during his career at TCU. His future in the NFL is probably at guard, where he would be an outstanding athlete for the position.
I think you just let Jeff Stoutland work his magic with this type of guy.
McLaughlin had 45 catches for 528 yards and 4 TDs in 2023. He looks the part of a pro pass-catching tight end.
As you can see above, he has good acceleration after the catch, and his Combine measurables confirm that explosiveness.
He is undersized, however, so it may take some time for him to develop into a good blocker, but he is thought to be willing to do the dirty work.
