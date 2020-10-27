Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

It wasn't pretty, and it was definitely a little bit lucky, but the Philadelphia Eagles have their second win of the season, and according to TheLines.com are the clear favorites in an absolutely dreadful NFC East heading into Cowboys week.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Can they rattle off a three-game winning streak, with the Cowboys and Giants being the next two games on their schedule? Can we go ahead and officially proclaim Travis Fulgham a good player? Should the Eagles be buyers at the trade deadline? Sellers? Neither?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

