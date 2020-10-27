More Sports:

October 27, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
14_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_cheerleaders_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles cheerleaders are excited for another Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski.

It wasn't pretty, and it was definitely a little bit lucky, but the Philadelphia Eagles have their second win of the season, and according to TheLines.com are the clear favorites in an absolutely dreadful NFC East heading into Cowboys week.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Can they rattle off a three-game winning streak, with the Cowboys and Giants being the next two games on their schedule? Can we go ahead and officially proclaim Travis Fulgham a good player? Should the Eagles be buyers at the trade deadline? Sellers? Neither?

MORE: Three deals that make sense for the Eagles at the trade deadline | NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 8 | Week 8 NFL betting lines: Point spreads for every game, including Eagles vs. Cowboys

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Betting Odds TL Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Some options for the Eagles ahead of the NFL trade deadline
Stephon-Gilmore_102720_usat

Investigations

SEPTA police officer charged in alleged baton assault on protesters
Rizzo SEPTA Assault

Illness

Philly could be entering 'dangerous period' of COVID-19 pandemic, health commissioner says
Philly COVID-10 Dangerous

Eagles

Three deals that make sense for the Eagles at the trade deadline
JJ_Arcegia_Whiteside_sad_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020.jpg

Food & Drink

Philly takeout spot named best place to get a hot dog in Pennsylvania
Johnny's Hots Fishtown

Holiday

'Winter on Broad Street' is a new holiday attraction outside the Wells Fargo Center
Winter on Broad

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved