Week 8 NFL betting lines: Point spreads for every game, including Eagles vs. Cowboys

We're almost in the exact middle-point of the 2020 NFL season, can you believe it?

Week 8 brings with it, not only a bunch of bye weeks, but also some very intense divisional rivalries, as the Eagles face the Cowboys, the Steelers the Ravens, the Packers the Vikings and the 49ers the Seahawks.

A win in the division battle-fueled Week 8 could do a lot for teams looking to get firmly in front as the push for playoff seeding is soon to approach quickly. Four teams have the week off — Washington, the Cardinals, the Jaguars and the Texans.

Without wasting any more time, let's get right into it...

THURSDAY NIGHT

Falcons at Panthers (-2.5)

The 3-4 Panthers are favored, just barely, at home over the one-win Falcons. That seems a tad disrespectful, does it not? Even without Christian McCaffery, the Carolina offense has been functioning pretty impressively, and maybe the Panthers are in need of a signature win in prime time to solidify their reputation as a true contender. They'll have that chance Thursday.

SUNDAY EARLY

Steelers at Ravens (-5)

Here's another potential head scratcher. Perhaps the Steelers' win over the previously undefeated Titans didn't impress oddsmakers much, as they remain the only perfect team in football. They'll be underdogs on the road against a Ravens team that has a loss and a grueling near collapse against the Eagles a week ago. These two teams are near locks to each make the postseason, but which can win the AFC North and get a first round bye? This game will be key in determining that.

Jets at Chiefs (-19.5)

This is one of the most lopsided lines in recent memory. It's like a college football game. Can the Jets shock the world and lose by less than three touchdowns?

Titans (-5.5) at Bengals

The Bengals are as feisty a 1-5-1 team as there is in football (well, they're the only ones, but still...) and the Titans had better not overlook Joe Burrow and his high powered offense. He threw for 406 yards. As a rookie. Watch out league.

Rams (-4.5) at Dolphins



Maybe I am being too critical, but this is another questionable line in my opinion. With Tua Tagovailoa slated to make his NFL debut against the contending Rams Sunday, it seems odd that the spread isn't a little wider. A vote of confidence for the rookie perhaps?

Colts (-2.5) at Lions

Here's a battle between two teams hoping to make a run at one of the three wild card berths now available in each conference. With their impressive defense, Indy rightfully gets the edge. A win here could help them keep pace with the division-leading Titans.

Patriots at Bills (-4)

I never thought we'd see the day. The Patriots will be underdogs against a division opponent Sunday, in a reversal of AFC East domination for nearly two decades from Bill Belichick's team. The Bills didn't exactly look like Super Bowl contenders in an ugly win against the Jets last week, but the Patriots have not been exactly fear inspiring this season.

Raiders at Browns (-2.5)

The Browns won't have Odell Beckham Jr., but they don't need him, as Baker Mayfield has shown he can make offensive weapons out of nearly anyone on the roster. The once promising Raiders are now looking to cling to Wild Card hopes after falling to 3-3 this past week.

Vikings at Packers (-6.5)

Here's another one of those division battles we alluded to. The Vikings hope to have Dalvin Cook back after a bye week and will need him, and every other offensive asset they can get their hands on as they try and keep up with one of the NFL's best offenses — a unit that flexed its muscles last week after a stinker in a loss to the Bucs in Week 6.

SUNDAY LATE

Chargers (-3) at Broncos

Justin Herbert is starting to run away with Rookie of the Year honors and could be about to go up against yet another defense he can carve up in lowly Denver.

Saints (-2.5) at Bears

The Saints are favored here as of Monday afternoon, but chances are if the Bears can prevail on Monday Night Football against the Rams this line will shift. Drew Brees needs Michael Thomas back badly, and that is yet another factor that could shift this line in a week's time.

49ers at Seahawks (-3)

Russell Wilson is probably the MVP so far, but no one really thought the Seahawks would go undefeated this year — they're lacking a bit on defense. The Niners have a chance to win and close the gap a bit in the division but a lot will depend on injuries, and if they can rely on their usually potent ground game to keep the ball away from Seattle.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cowboys at Eagles (-7.5)

The Cowboys season is basically over. That happened fast. From Dak Prescott's season ending injury, to locker room drama to Sunday's head to head hit on back up Andy Dalton, the Cowboys no longer have the ability to overcome their putrid defense with a potent offense. The Eagles are currently in first place in the dreadful NFC East and are hoping to get healthier before Sunday night. Who would have thought, but the Eagles may have a cakewalk in Week 8.

MONDAY NIGHT

Buccaneers at Giants

There is no line on this one yet but we'll update. .

