Eagles activate practice window for four players

The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for WR Jalen Reagor, OL Jason Peters, LB T.J. Edwards, and S Rudy Ford, all of whom are currently on injured reserve. The Eagles included a picture of a helmet, so you know they're serious.

A look at the impact of each player:

• WR Jalen Reagor: According to John Clark of NBCPhilly, Reagor could return as early as this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.



Reagor tore the UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) in his thumb against the Rams Week 2, and continued to play. If indeed he did return in time for the Cowboys game, that would be sooner than was originally anticipated. Reagor also returned sooner than expected after injuring his shoulder in training camp. Even if Reagor isn't 100 percent, he would have two weeks after the Cowboys game to rest his thumb before the Eagles' next opponent, the Giants, in Week 10.

Reagor's return this week, should it happen, would be timely on the speed WR front, as it would occur a week after DeSean Jackson went down with an ankle injury. Jackson is expected to miss up to two months.

• OL Jason Peters: In case any of you need a recap of Peters' 2020 year:

He signed back with the team during the summer to be the starting RG after after Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles. Peters worked at RG for most of training camp. When Andre Dillard was lost for the season with a torn biceps, Peters refused to move to LT until the team gave him a raise. He eventually got his raise, moved to LT, and did not look anything close to what he once was as a player. After he went down with a foot injury, Jordan Mailata filled in, and was actually an upgrade.

The question for the Eagles will be what to do with Peters upon his return. Their biggest weakness along the line is currently at RG, so in theory, Peters could fill right back in there. Of course, there's a question as to where Peters wants to play, and whether the Eagles will care at this point. (They shouldn't.)

• LB T.J. Edwards: Edwards was easily the Eagles' best linebacker before he went down with a hamstring injury. If he's good to go, that would certainly be a welcomed addition to what is easily the worst positional group on the roster.



• S Rudy Ford: Ford is a special teamer only, but he has been better in his role when he has played this season than he was in 2019, when he was a penalty machine.



