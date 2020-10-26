Eagles activate practice window for four players

October 26, 2020
The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for WR Jalen Reagor, OL Jason Peters, LB T.J. Edwards, and S Rudy Ford, all of whom are currently on injured reserve. The Eagles included a picture of a helmet, so you know they're serious.
Roster Moves: #Eagles have activated 21-day practice windows for LB T.J. Edwards, S Rudy Ford, T Jason Peters, and WR Jalen Reagor. pic.twitter.com/4kqB9BjmnD— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 26, 2020
A look at the impact of each player:
• WR Jalen Reagor: According to John Clark of NBCPhilly, Reagor could return as early as this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
I’m told there is a chance that Jalen Reagor could return this Sunday night— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 26, 2020
I’m told the cast is off his thumb. He is catching balls. He is ahead of schedule in his rehab. Will see
Reagor tore the UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) in his thumb against the Rams Week 2, and continued to play. If indeed he did return in time for the Cowboys game, that would be sooner than was originally anticipated. Reagor also returned sooner than expected after injuring his shoulder in training camp. Even if Reagor isn't 100 percent, he would have two weeks after the Cowboys game to rest his thumb before the Eagles' next opponent, the Giants, in Week 10.
Reagor's return this week, should it happen, would be timely on the speed WR front, as it would occur a week after DeSean Jackson went down with an ankle injury. Jackson is expected to miss up to two months.
• OL Jason Peters: In case any of you need a recap of Peters' 2020 year:
The question for the Eagles will be what to do with Peters upon his return. Their biggest weakness along the line is currently at RG, so in theory, Peters could fill right back in there. Of course, there's a question as to where Peters wants to play, and whether the Eagles will care at this point. (They shouldn't.)
• LB T.J. Edwards: Edwards was easily the Eagles' best linebacker before he went down with a hamstring injury. If he's good to go, that would certainly be a welcomed addition to what is easily the worst positional group on the roster.
• S Rudy Ford: Ford is a special teamer only, but he has been better in his role when he has played this season than he was in 2019, when he was a penalty machine.
