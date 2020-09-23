More Sports:

September 23, 2020

Eagles WR Jalen Reagor likely to go on IR

By Jimmy Kempski
Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Jalen Reagor runs with the ball during the Philadelphia Eagles' loss Los Angeles Rams.

In Sunday's loss the to the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles lost rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor for a while, as he tore his UCL in his thumb. His injury happened in the second quarter, on the following play:

Reagor came out of the game for a bit, but he went back in, and had two more catches. 

A UCL tear (ulnar collateral ligament) isn't a super-common football injury, but it is the same injury that Saints quarterback Drew Brees suffered last year, which cost him five games. Per a source, Brees' timetable for return last season is a good benchmark for Reagor, which means that Reagor is likely headed to short-term injured reserve, where he'll have to stay for at least three weeks. It should be noted that Reagor returned to the field faster than expected after he suffered a shoulder injury in training camp.

The inside of Reagor's thumb now looks like this, probably, according to OrthoInfo.org.

092220JalenReagorHand

Through two games, Reagor has 5 catches for 96 yards. He has not yet scored a TD. If indeed Reagor goes on IR, he'll miss at least the following three games:

  1. Bengals
  2. At 49ers
  3. At Steelers

More roster moves are coming this week.

Jimmy Kempski
