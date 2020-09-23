More Sports:

September 23, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
lincoln_financial_field_fan_cutouts_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020 Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

At least the Eagles picked the right season to be awful, since cardboard doesn't boo.

The 0-2 Philadelphia Eagles! The 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals! Woooooooo! Can you feel the excitement?!?

Got questions or comments during this disastrous start to the Eagles' season? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who is the most to blame for the Eagles' failures in 2020? Is it the players, the coaching staff, the front office? Can they right the ship this season, and if so, is that even a good thing? If you still care, what are the key matchups against the Bengals this Sunday?

MORE: Shander: Face it, Eagles fans: Carson Wentz is a one-hit wonder | WTS: Wentz is Jameis Winston, Roseman deserves blame for Eagles' struggles | Eagles power ranking roundup, after Week 2

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Betting Odds PA Betting Odds Eagles Chat Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Carson Wentz is Jameis Winston, Howie Roseman deserves blame for Eagles' struggles
Wentz-Winston_092220

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Phillies

Forget everything else, J.T. Realmuto debacle should be enough to get Matt Klentak fired
Realmuto_092220_usat

Music

Tierra Whack and Jill Scott featured on new Alicia Keys album
tierra whack jill scott

Pop Culture

Test your '90s knowledge at virtual Quizzo to win prizes, like a '2020 Dumpster Fire' piñata
Dumpster fire pinata from Resting Gift Face

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved