NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 8

Week 7 of the NFL season is in the books, and we have one new obituary. No, it's not the Giants or the Cowboys. It's the 1-5 Vikings, who were on their bye this week, but started selling off talent and fell to four games behind the Packers.

Obituaries

Vikings

Prior to the start of the 2020 season, the Vikings traded for Yannick Ngakoue, and they were praised far and wide. Six games into the season, they dealt him to a real contender.

"Get most back?" Lol what? They traded what is going to be a top 40 pick for a pick that will probably be somewhere in the 90's, for six games of Ngakoue.

Soon after making that trade, GM Rick Spielman then stated that it didn't mean that the season was over. Soooooo, you just traded for a guy two months ago, he produced 5 sacks in 6 games, and you then dealt him for 50 cents on the dollar, um, for fun?

Beyond Ngakoue, Spielman handed out questionable deals recently, from Kirk Cousins' $33 million/year extension, to injury-prone Dalvin Cook's five-year extension worth $63 million in September, after a slew of other teams around the league immediately regretted giving running backs lucrative contracts.

Additionally, on the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings have drafted 14(!) offensive linemen since 2015, and their offensive line still stinks. Defensively, they have gotten older, worse, and have suffered injuries, which has led them to allow 32 points per game through six games.

The Vikings will very likely be drafting in the top 10 in 2021, and they should consider a quarterback, but might not go that direction because they're saddled with Cousins through at least 2021. Their window for serious Super Bowl contention under Mike Zimmer seems to be over, and the closest they got was an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2017, where they entered Philly as favorites, and exited as 38-7 losers.

Graveyard





Hierarchy

14) Giants (1-6): The Giants are a laughingstock in the NFL these days, and for good reason, since they have the worst record in the NFL since 2017, and they somehow lost a game on Thursday night that they had in the bag.

But you know what? They really didn't look that bad for the bulk of that game, and it's perhaps worth noting that there have been no leaks so far of players unhappy with the way Joe Judge is running the team, which felt like a strong possibility after Judge employed some high school nonsense in his training camp. By comparison, the Cowboys seem like a fractured team from the inside out.

So they have that going for them? (The bar for praise is low in the NFC East.)

Last week: 14

13) Cowboys (2-5): A week after getting torn apart by the Cardinals 38-10 in primetime, the Cowboys were embarrassed further by the Football Team 25-3 in Landover. Their point differential over the last two games is -50, bringing them to -67 on the season. Where does -67 rank?

Team +/- Team +/- Buccaneers +80 Panthers -6 Chiefs +75 Lions -9 Ravens +75 Browns -21 Steelers +65 Falcons -23 Cardinals +57 Raiders -26 Rams +52 Patri*ts -28 Dolphins +47 Bengals -31 49ers +45 Football Team -32 Colts +42 Eagles -33 Packers +38 Broncos -37 Titans +35 Vikings -37 Seahawks +31 Texans -51 Saints +6 Giants -52 Bears -2 Jaguars -66 Bills -4 Cowboys -67 Chargers -5 Jets -118



That seems bad. #Analysis. Perhaps more troubling than their play on the field are the leaks that are coming from off of it. This time last week, Jane Slater of NFL Network reported that Cowboys players don't think the coaching staff is competent.

This week, head coach Mike McCarthy was upset that no Cowboys players came to the defense of quarterback Andy Dalton after he was hit with a disgusting cheap shot by Football Team LB Jon Bostic.

In case you missed that hit, here you go:

I mean, I was even mad at that hit watching it on TV.

As for the product on the field, the defense was atrocious from Day 1, but at least the offense was scoring points. Now? Not so much. The injury-challenged offensive line has gotten wrecked because of a complete lack of quality depth, and while Dak Prescott could still make plays because of his elusiveness, Dalton has had no chance. On the ground, the holes aren't often there, and even when they are, Ezekiel Elliott very clearly isn't close to the same player he was when he entered the league. That's the kind way of putting it. Another way to put it is that he has stunk this season.

Shootouts have become blowouts, and then on top of all the dysfunction at every level of the organization, you have this, lol:

It should be the fan base rubbing Tabasco in their eyes, not the defensive coordinator.

Oh and by the way, it was previously thought that Prescott's negotiating leverage took a hit when he got hurt. Yeah... no.