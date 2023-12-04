More Sports:

December 04, 2023

Report: Eagles have 'inquired' on Zach Ertz

The Eagles have reportedly 'inquired' about their former Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, who's currently a free agent.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Zach-Ertz-Eagles Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Will the Eagles sign former star tight end Zach Ertz?

Fresh off agreeing to terms with linebacker Shaquille Leonard, the Eagles might be eying another former star player. Zach Ertz, a Super Bowl LII hero in Philly, is currently a free agent. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday afternoon that the Birds have "inquired" about Ertz.

Fowler said that Ertz is still evaluating his options when it comes to the team he'll sign with for a playoff run.

Dallas Goedert may be returning from injury as soon as this weekend's matchup with the Cowboys, but, even at this stage of Ertz's career, he possesses way more ability as a pass-catcher than reserve tight ends Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam.

The Eagles traded Ertz to the Cardinals in the middle of the 2021 season. He was granted his release from Arizona last week. In 28 games across three seasons for the Cardinals, Ertz totaled 130 catches for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns. 

Ertz is still keeping tabs on the Birds, too. He liked Adam Schefter's post on X about the Eagles agreeing to terms with Leonard. For those of you who love reading into social media usage, have at it...

MORE: Super Bowl odds, Jalen Hurts' MVP odds take a hit

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Zach Ertz

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Cooper University Health Care’s new Moorestown Campus now open
Limited - Historic Philly - Wilma theater

'Fat Ham' by James Ijames kicks off The Wilma Theater’s bold new season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

1 security guard killed, another injured in stabbing at Macy's in Center City
Macy's Stabbing Philly

Sponsored

Money markets for small businesses
Small business owner calculating expenses

Mental Health

The mental health of people born in the '90s is not improving with age – unlike other generations, study finds
Mental Health 1990s

Music

Is Jason Kelce's 'Dominick the Donkey' the dark horse favorite of the Eagles' holiday album?
Jason Kelce Dominick the Donkey

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft
120223JaheimBell

Food & Drink

Feast of the 7 Pickles returns to Fishtown this month with twists on Philly foods
Fishtown Pickle Feast

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved