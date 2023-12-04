Report: Eagles have 'inquired' on Zach Ertz

Fresh off agreeing to terms with linebacker Shaquille Leonard, the Eagles might be eying another former star player. Zach Ertz, a Super Bowl LII hero in Philly, is currently a free agent. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday afternoon that the Birds have "inquired" about Ertz.



Fowler said that Ertz is still evaluating his options when it comes to the team he'll sign with for a playoff run.

Dallas Goedert may be returning from injury as soon as this weekend's matchup with the Cowboys, but, even at this stage of Ertz's career, he possesses way more ability as a pass-catcher than reserve tight ends Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam.

The Eagles traded Ertz to the Cardinals in the middle of the 2021 season. He was granted his release from Arizona last week. In 28 games across three seasons for the Cardinals, Ertz totaled 130 catches for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ertz is still keeping tabs on the Birds, too. He liked Adam Schefter's post on X about the Eagles agreeing to terms with Leonard. For those of you who love reading into social media usage, have at it...

