Zech McPhearson named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The first Eagle to win an in-season award is cornerback Zech McPhearson, who was named NFC Special Teams Players of the Week for Week 1.

McPhearson recovered this ball after an onside kick attempt by the Lions in the third quarter on Sunday:

The Lions had just cut the Eagles' 17-point lead down to 10. Detroit tried to catch the Birds napping and keep their momentum churning along, but McPhearson showcased patience and couldn't have been more prepared for that pop-up kick.

Our own Jimmy Kempski wrote about the kick recovery on Tuesday, looking back at McPhearson's special teams career at Texas Tech and gaining some insight from what special teams coordinator Michael Clay said about McPhearson following the game.

