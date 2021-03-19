More Sports:

March 19, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

Jimmy Kempski
This guy is fired up over the Eagles' signings of safety Andrew Adams and DT Hassan Ridgeway.

Free agency has begun! Or has it? Hang on, let me check. OK, yes, indeed it has begun, and is now already 96 hours in. The Philadelphia Eagles have not been very active.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are they going to make any signings worth talking about? Will they finally give up on their undoubtedly too-high demands for Zach Ertz in a trade? Should they take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, or should they just ride with Jalen Hurts?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
