NFL says Eagles in the clear, did not tamper with Saquon Barkley

After a long and uncomfortable wait, the NFL ruled that the Eagles were not guilty of tampering when they signed Saquon Barkley a few months ago.

There was chatter that Penn State head coach James Franklin shared information about a potentially illegal phone call between Barkley and Eagles GM Howie Roseman prior to the official negotiating window for free agency. Barkley later refuted the report.

"Coach Franklin I think kind of misinterpreted it," Barkley said on the matter. "The truth was, the sales pitch was Penn State, how many Penn State fans are Philadelphia Eagles, but that was through my agent. My agent told me that."



The league made the following statement (via the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero):

"After a thorough review of the Philadelphia Eagles signing of Saquon Barkley, the NFL today informed the club that the investigation did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding that the Anti-Tampering Policy was violated. In coming to this conclusion, the league reviewed phone logs, text messages and other documents related to Philadelphia’s free agency strategy and decision to sign Barkley. The NFL also interviewed several members of the organization, including Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni, as well as Barkley and Penn State head coach James Franklin. As with every review, should new evidence be uncovered, the league may reopen the investigation."

The Eagles will retain all of their draft picks moving forward.

