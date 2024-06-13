More Sports:

June 13, 2024

NFL says Eagles in the clear, did not tamper with Saquon Barkley

The Eagles will not lose a draft pick or be punished in any way for how they negotiated with Saquon Barkley.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
040124HowieRoseman Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Howie

After a long and uncomfortable wait, the NFL ruled that the Eagles were not guilty of tampering when they signed Saquon Barkley a few months ago.

There was chatter that Penn State head coach James Franklin shared information about a potentially illegal phone call between Barkley and Eagles GM Howie Roseman prior to the official negotiating window for free agency. Barkley later refuted the report.

"Coach Franklin I think kind of misinterpreted it," Barkley said on the matter. "The truth was, the sales pitch was Penn State, how many Penn State fans are Philadelphia Eagles, but that was through my agent. My agent told me that."

The league made the following statement (via the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero):

"After a thorough review of the Philadelphia Eagles signing of Saquon Barkley, the NFL today informed the club that the investigation did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding that the Anti-Tampering Policy was violated. In coming to this conclusion, the league reviewed phone logs, text messages and other documents related to Philadelphia’s free agency strategy and decision to sign Barkley. The NFL also interviewed several members of the organization, including Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni, as well as Barkley and Penn State head coach James Franklin.  As with every review, should new evidence be uncovered, the league may reopen the investigation."

The Eagles will retain all of their draft picks moving forward.

Eagles 53-man roster projection after spring practices

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Howie Roseman Saquon Barkley

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

June 28: It's Happening with Snooki & Joey
Limited - Visit NJ - Resorts

Atlantic City Wows: Stay in walking distance of the Steel Pier.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA gives sneak peek of retro trolleys ahead of return Sunday
SEPTA Woodland Facility

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center named a "Best Venue"
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Health Stories

A nurse learned she was pregnant and had MS on the same day. An advanced therapy helps her thrive
Shanel Gamboa Pregnancy

Food & Drink

Jason and Travis Kelce team up to invest in Ohio-based light beer company
kelce garage beer

Sixers

What they're saying: The Sixers will have competition in Paul George sweepstakes
George Banchero 6.12.24

Arts & Culture

Franklin Institute launches 2nd Thursdays summer event series
franklin institute 2nd thursdays

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved