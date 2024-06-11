Eagles 53-man roster projection after spring practices

The Philadelphia Eagles have concluded spring practices, so now feels like an opportune time to update our 53-man roster projection.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee

McKee had a great spring. Any notion of Will Grier making the roster over him should be put to bed.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, Will Shipley

If I had to pick a running back among the guys omitted here who I think at least have a chance to make the roster, it would be Georgia UDFA Kendall Milton. But ultimately, I think the Eagles can go light at running back, and have a practice squad guy ready to be called up if needed.

Wide receiver (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Parris Campbell, Ainias Smith, Johnny Wilson, Britain Covey

We had DeVante Parker on the 53 in the last iteration of this exercise, and he retired literally later that day.

I do think John Ross showed something during spring practices and he is a legitimate threat to make the roster, but I need to see more. For now, I have him on the outside looking in, in favor of Campbell.

Of the two rookies, Wilson has shown more than Smith in practices so far.

Cutting one of the best returners in the NFL would be nuts, so Covey should be safe.

Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, C.J. Uzomah, Grant Calcaterra

We had Calcaterra off of the roster in the last version in favor of UDFA McCallan Castles, but Calcaterra caught the ball well and looks improved.

Offensive line (9): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Mekhi Becton, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon, Matt Hennessey

When the Eagles signed Hennessy during free agency, it felt like he would be the primary backup at the interior offensive line spots. However, Becton appears to have leap-frogged him, at least at guard. There's still probably a spot for Hennessy on the roster because he can play center, but the Eagles' signing of C/G Max Scharping perhaps raises an eyebrow on that front.

Edge defenders (5): Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt

These five guys are all locks. The rest of the edge defenders will really have to stand out to get a shot at making the roster.

Interior defensive line (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo, P.J. Mustipher

We had five iDL's making the roster last time. That's probably too thin. We'll pencil in Mustipher here since he can play the nose, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Eagles tried to add a veteran DT at some point leading up to training camp.

Linebacker (5): Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Oren Burks, Jeremiah Trotter

One of the minor surprises to come out of spring practices is that White and Baun — and not Dean — seem to be Vic Fangio's preferred starters.

Burks is a depth guy, and the team will allow Trotter to be brought along slowly.

Cornerback (7): Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe

Rodgers, Ringo, Mitchell, and DeJean could all be competing for the starting CB2 job opposite Slay. The team loves Jobe's special teams contributions, so he'll likely stick as well.

Safety (3): Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown

We listed Maddox with the corners, but he is also either the third or fourth safety. There is a decent possibility that the Eagles will add a veteran safety before the start of the season, but if DeJean and/or Mitchell prove that they can play in the slot that would free up Maddox to focus on safety, thus decreasing the need to add a vet.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato

All three of the Eagles' specialists scored new contracts this offseason. They'll all run unopposed in training camp.



