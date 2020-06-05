More Sports:

June 05, 2020

Noon: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
32_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Eagles_fans_sad_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/All Rights Reserved

Defeated Eagles fans during the Philadelphia Eagles wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on January 5, 2020.

Free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft are both in the books, the schedule has been released, and with no OTAs or minicamp, I guess we just prepare for a long stretch of nothingness, before we wait and see if the Philadelphia Eagles have training camp at their normally scheduled time.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Which running back should they target as depth, and when are they finally going to sign a guy? What other positions could they fill with veterans? What are we going to do with ourselves over the next few months?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:



