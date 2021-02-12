Eagles officially finalize their coaching staff

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced their assistant coaching hires on Thursday evening, and there are a lot of new faces to learn. Here is the Eagles' finalized staff, with each of the main coaches' ages in parentheses:

Head coach and coordinators

• Head coach: Nick Sirianni (39)

• Defensive coordinator: Jonathan Gannon (37)

• Offensive coordinator: Shane Steichen (35)

• Special teams coordinator: Michael Clay (29)

Assistants with specialty titles

• Assistant head coach and running backs coach: Jemal Singleton (45)

• Passing game coordinator: Kevin Patullo (39)

• Run game coordinator and offensive line: Jeff Stoutland (59)

Positional coaches

• Quarterbacks coach: Brian Johnson (33)

• Wide receivers coach: Aaron Moorehead (40)

• Tight ends coach: Jason Michael (42)

• Linebackers coach: Nick Rallis (27)

• Defensive line coach: Tracy Rocker (54)

• Defensive backs coach: Dennard Wilson (38)



That is an incredibly young group above. Two coaches are in their 50's, three are in their 40's, six are in their 30's, and two are still only in their 20's. The Eagles aren't likely to be a good football team in 2021, but it will be interesting to see what kind of ideas generation this young staff can bring to the table.

Other assistants

• Director of player personnel and senior defensive assistant: Jeremiah Washburn

• Assistant offensive line coach: Roy Istvan

• Assistant special teams coordinator: Joe Pannunzio

• Assistant defensive backs coach: Jay Valai

• Special teams quality control: Tyler Brown

• Defensive quality control: Joe Kasper

• Offensive quality control: T.J. Paganetti

• Offensive quality control: Alex Tanney

• Coaches assistant: Tyler Scudder

• VP of player performance: Ted Rath

• Head strength and conditioning coach: Fernando Noriega



You can find bios for all of the above coaches here.

