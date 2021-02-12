More Sports:

February 12, 2021

Eagles officially finalize their coaching staff

By Jimmy Kempski
New Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced their assistant coaching hires on Thursday evening, and there are a lot of new faces to learn. Here is the Eagles' finalized staff, with each of the main coaches' ages in parentheses:

Head coach and coordinators

Head coach: Nick Sirianni (39)
Defensive coordinator: Jonathan Gannon (37)
Offensive coordinator: Shane Steichen (35)
Special teams coordinator: Michael Clay (29)

Assistants with specialty titles

Assistant head coach and running backs coach: Jemal Singleton (45)
Passing game coordinator: Kevin Patullo (39)
Run game coordinator and offensive line: Jeff Stoutland (59)

Positional coaches

Quarterbacks coach: Brian Johnson (33)
Wide receivers coach: Aaron Moorehead (40)
Tight ends coach: Jason Michael (42)
Linebackers coach: Nick Rallis (27)
Defensive line coach: Tracy Rocker (54)
Defensive backs coach: Dennard Wilson (38)

That is an incredibly young group above. Two coaches are in their 50's, three are in their 40's, six are in their 30's, and two are still only in their 20's. The Eagles aren't likely to be a good football team in 2021, but it will be interesting to see what kind of ideas generation this young staff can bring to the table.

Other assistants

Director of player personnel and senior defensive assistant: Jeremiah Washburn
Assistant offensive line coach: Roy Istvan
Assistant special teams coordinator: Joe Pannunzio
Assistant defensive backs coach: Jay Valai
Special teams quality control: Tyler Brown
Defensive quality control: Joe Kasper
Offensive quality control: T.J. Paganetti
Offensive quality control: Alex Tanney
Coaches assistant: Tyler Scudder
VP of player performance: Ted Rath
Head strength and conditioning coach: Fernando Noriega

You can find bios for all of the above coaches here.

Jimmy Kempski
