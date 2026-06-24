Eagles offseason power rankings roundup: Are Birds great, or just good?

The Eagles have left for their summer break and won't be back until July 28, the start of training camp. It's been a whirlwind offseason highlighted by the hiring of new OC Sean Mannion, the torturous wait until June 1 for the expected trade-away of WR A.J. Brown, and the additions of EDGE Jonathan Greenard via trade and CB Riq Woolen via free agency.

For them, and every other NFL team, the impact additions from free agency, trades and the draft are basically done until camp.

There could be a signing here and there over the next few weeks. Maybe Stefon Diggs or Keenan Allen will sign somewhere and move the needle slightly for whatever team makes the addition. Perhaps the Raiders trade Maxx Crosby before camp begins.

But for the most part, NFL teams have done what they could this offseason to get their roster ready for the 2026 season.

Many outlets that cover the NFL released their latest NFL power rankings recently. Let's see where they think the Eagles stack up among the NFL's best.

Writes Nate Davis:

"The Brown drama over, expect focus to shift to Jalen Hurts and a new offense … and how well the quarterback and his revamped receiving corps acclimate to it." [USA Today.]

Geoff says: Yeah, that about sums it up. The biggest question going into training camp will be if Mannion has the chops to break the Eagles' recent streak of failed first-time offensive play callers and if the modernized West Coast offense he's bringing to Philly will be the right fit for the personnel they already have.

But, is that a big enough question mark to rank the Eagles behind the Bengals (9th), Lions (10th), Texans (8th) and Bears (7th)? Apparently, that's what USA Today thinks. I think those other teams have far more questions headed into camp than the Eagles have. Also, for those wondering, USA Today has the Rams at No. 1. That, I agree with.

Writes Tim McManus among a panel of NFL reporters:

"The most action has been at receiver for the Eagles after drafting Makai Lemon, trading for Dontayvion Wicks, and signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore. But that's in part about trying to offset the expected departure of A.J. Brown. Similarly, they acquired edge Jonathan Greenard but lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency. At tight end, meanwhile, Philly selected Eli Stowers in the second round and inked Johnny Mundt and Stone Smartt to one-year contracts. Add the re-signing of Dallas Goedert and the Eagles have built out a talented tight ends room with more diverse skill sets than a year ago."

Geoff says: Smart of McManus to note the overhaul at tight end, a big reason for last season's offensive pitfalls, in both the run and pass games. The depth they've added at receiver is vital in the post-A.J. Brown era. But you still have to wonder where explosive plays will come from? DeVonta Smith can only do so much by himself.

Interestingly, ESPN also produces a Football Power Index separate from its reporter power rankings that involves crunching a bunch of data based on expected win totals from betting markets, team schedules, special teams ratings, and the difference between a team's starting quarterback and backup.

This highly analytics-based FPI, released in June, has the Eagles ranked 10th – five spots lower than their beat reporter power rankings. Per the FPI, the Eagles have a 4.1% chance to win the Super Bowl, which sounds low, but only the Rams and Bill are in a double-digit percentage.

Along with its FPI, ESPN also created a projection of the most likely Super Bowl matchup, with 10 different scenarios. The most probable matchup is Rams-Bills, at 4.8%. In the other nine-likeliest scenarios, the Eagles don't appear in any of the matchups.

Here they are, again per ESPN:

SB Matchup Likelihood % Rams vs. Ravens 4.7 Seahawks vs. Bills 2.6 Rams vs. Chiefs 2.5 49ers vs. Ravens 2.4 49ers vs. Bills 2.4 Rams vs. Chargers 2.2 Seahawks vs. Ravens 2.1 Rams vs. Bengals 2.0 Lions vs. Ravens 1.9





Geoff says: OK, two points on this. One, it's not worth wasting your breath debating why the Bengals, Lions and Chiefs would end up in a Super Bowl and not the Eagles, because these matchups are spit out from a computer after a bunch of numbers are crunched. Arguing with algorithms is a fool's errand. Two, I wonder how much the A.J. Brown trade impacts the analytics for the Eagles, because his average production – 85 receptions, 1,259 yards, 8 TDs across four seasons – wasn't replaced in an apples-to-apples way. Anyway, ESPN's data crunch doesn't really view the Eagles as one of the five best NFC teams. We'll see.

Writes Diante Lee:

"Last year was a disaster, but this should still be a championship-caliber team. They still have one of the most talented and complete rosters in football, with several Pro Bowl–caliber players on both sides of the ball, and they have a legendary defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio. And the Eagles will (finally) be trying out the Shanahan-McVay offense with new play caller Sean Mannion. Whether this team can deliver on its championship-level talent will come down to quarterback Jalen Hurts. Once A.J. Brown is traded—a move that’s expected in early June—Hurts will need to prove himself as a quarterback who can truly elevate the play of all his teammates, operating an above-average passing game without needing multiple otherworldly talents at receiver. If Hurts is up to that challenge, Philadelphia could be right back at the top of the NFC again." [The Ringer.]

Geoff says: The Ringer released its rankings in late May, before the Brown trade, but Lee hits the nail on the head and seems to take more into account than ESPN or USA Today that Vic Fangio is an elite defensive coordinator who has a lot of high-level talent at his disposal. The only NFC team ranked higher than the Eagles in The Ringer's rankings are the No. 1 Rams and No. 2 Seahawks. As for Hurts needing to prove he can operate a high-level passing game without multiple otherworldly talents at receiver, that's a fair point. It's also worth pointing out that Brown didn't produce like an otherworldly talent in either 2024 or 2025.

Writes Ralph Vacchiano:

"Take out three games against NFC West teams and their schedule is soft as butter. Also, they get their two toughest games at home (Rams, Seahawks), and by the time they travel to San Francisco, the frequent-traveling 49ers should be exhausted." [FOX Sports.]

Geoff says: I would argue that games against the Texans, Bears, Jaguars, Steelers, Colts and the aforementioned 49ers make the schedule a little tougher than just "butter" but to Vacchiano's point, most of the Eagles' toughest games are at home. The big question from a schedule standpoint is just how improved the NFC East will be. The Giants and Cowboys each beat the Eagles last season – so did the Commanders, but we don't count resting-starters wins – and all three division foes made significant changes this offseason. Can the Eagles guarantee themselves at least four wins in their six division games? That'll go a long way to determining their win total and, ultimately, their playoff seeding.

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