More Sports:

December 11, 2020

Eagles OL Jason Peters' season is over

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles_Cowboys_Jason_Peters_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022092.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Jason Peters walking off the field during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 1, 2020.

Jason Peters' 2020 season over. Doug Pederson said in his Friday press conference that the long-time mainstay at LT in Philadelphia would have season-ending surgery on his toe. 

"He has elected to have surgery on his foot, on his toe," Pederson said. "I'm going to tell you something: It's an injury that we've known about and he's literally battled through it. He's done everything he can for this football team. I appreciate him a lot. He means a lot to me personally, not only on the field, but off the field as well, and so he's going to be missed.

"He wanted to be out there with his teammates for the remainder of the season. It's just to the point now where the injury is a little bit too bad for him to continue, so he'll have surgery and miss the rest of the season."

Peters started eight games for the Eagles in 2020 — six at his familiar spot at LT, and two at RG. His re-signing this offseason made some sense, in that he was coming aboard to fill in at RG for the injured Brandon Brooks, while also perhaps serving as something of an insurance policy at LT in the event Andre Dillard struggled at LT.

But that role didn't quite go so smoothly. When Dillard tore his biceps late in training camp, Peters held the team hostage by demanding more money before he would move from RG to LT. The team eventually conceded, and Peters was the Week 1 starter at LT. 

Peters struggled at LT during the first three games, particularly against the Cincinnati Bengals, a game he did not finish. He then missed four games due to injury, with Jordan Mailata taking his place. When Peters was ready to play again, the team reinstated him back at LT and Mailata was back on the bench, despite the belief from many observers that Mailata had played better. Peters started the next three games, and when he was mostly ineffective, the team inserted Mailata back in as the starting LT, with Peters moving back to RG.

  • Limited - The Lines - Call Out

  • Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

To be determined if this injury will mark the end of Peters' NFL playing career. When Peters' stellar NFL career is over, he is going to have a clear Hall of Fame résumé. We'll properly detail his time in Philly then. But in 2020, the team probably would have been better off without him.

Pederson said that Nate Herbig would start at RG in place of Peters, which means that the Eagles will likely have their 12th different offensive line combination in 13 games this season.

 VersionLT LG RG RT 
1.0 - Week 1Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 
 2.0 - Week 2Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 
 3.0 - Week 3Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 4.0 - Weeks 4 and 5Jordan MailataNate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 5.0 - Week 6Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Jamon Brown Jack Driscoll 
6.0 - Week 7 Jordan Mailata Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 
 7.0 - Week 8Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Jordan Mailata 
8.0 - Week 10Jason Peters Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 9.0 - Week 11Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
10.0 - Week 12 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Matt Pryor 
11.0 - Week 13 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Jack Driscoll 
12.0 - Week 14 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 


Peters will land on injured reserve, which means the Eagles will have some options on how to fill his roster spot.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Betting Odds TL Jason Peters

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Let the Carson Wentz trade speculation begin (yes, the Eagles can actually trade him)
WentzReich_120920_usat

Prevention

Debunking COVID-19 vaccine myths: What you need to know
covid-19 vaccine myths

Government

Pennsylvania halts indoor dining, closes gyms and restricts retail to stem current COVID-19 surge
Wolf Restrictions DEC

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup, after Week 13
120920JalenHurtsCarsonWentz

Television

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' renewed for four more seasons, making TV history
Always Sunny renewed

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show moves outdoors to FDR Park in South Philly
Flower Show at FDR Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved