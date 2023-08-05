More Sports:

August 05, 2023

Eagles OL Josh Sills acquitted of rape and kidnapping charges

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
080523JoshSills Leonard Hayhurst/USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Sills

Eleven days before the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted by a grand jury, charged with single counts of rape and kidnapping, both felonies. 

The NFL subsequently placed Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List, meaning that he could not practice, play in games, or travel with the team.

On Friday, Sills was acquitted of those charges. After thanking the jury, the judge, and his family, Sills said "I have done nothing wrong, and I'm glad that was proven today."

Sills was removed from the Commissioner Exempt List, and rejoined the Eagles' roster. The Eagles released the following statement:

“We are aware that the legal matter involving Josh Sills has been adjudicated and he was found not guilty. The organization has monitored the situation.  The NFL has removed him from the Commissioner’s Exempt List and he will return to the team’s active roster."

Snippets of the testimony from a friend of the victim were transcribed by LawAndCrime.com.

Sills, who joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in May of 2022, was a surprise player to make the team out of training camp. He was inactive for 14 regular season games and both of the Eagles playoff games against the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. He was active for three games, two of which he did not play any snaps, and one of which he played four snaps on special teams.

