More Sports:

January 11, 2025

Eagles-Packers: Staff picks, betting odds and more for the NFL Wild Card Round

The Eagles road to the Super Bowl begins back at the Linc and against Green Bay. Will they get by the Packers?

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Devonta-Smith-Eagles-Packers-Week-1-Brazil-NFL-2024.jpg Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

DeVonta Smith and the Eagles will get the Packers at home again in the playoffs – but, like actually at home at the Linc this time. Not in Brazil.

So begins the run with massive hopes for a Super Bowl.

The Eagles will face the Packers in the NFL's Wild Card Round on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field

Both teams faced one another in Brazil all the way back in Week 1, but that feels like forever ago now, and the Eagles will be the first to tell you they're a much different team.

Saquon Barkley, the 2,000-yard rushing champ, will be ready to go, and so will Jalen Hurts in his return from a concussion, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and a roster that pushed the Eagles to a franchise-best 14-3 regular season record.

But it was all or this: a chance for another Super Bowl and the best possible position to go for it. 

It's a new season now. 

"It's do or die time," center Cam Jurgens said last week about it.

Here are our Eagles-Packers picks for the opening round of the NFL Playoffs...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WILD CARD ROUND

Eagles (14-3) vs. Packers (11-6)

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

NFL Wild Card betting odds
 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI -4.5GB +185
PHI -225		45.5
FanDuel PHI -4.5GB +176
PHI -210		45.5
BetRiversPHI -4.5GB +190
PHI -235		45.5
 BetMGMPHI -4.5GB +195
PHI -250		45.5
ESPN BET PHI -4.5GB +190
PHI -225		45.5
*Lines as of Tuesday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

@JimmyKempski |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 12-5

PICK: Eagles 34, Packers 23

Some people like Jordan Love better than Jalen Hurts, and some people like Jalen Hurts more than Jordan Love. Those two guys aside, the Eagles have the better running back, the better receivers, the better offensive line (by far), the better secondary, and the best defensive lineman. They're just better, and they're healthier, and they're playing at home.

They also played earlier this season in a game won by the Eagles in which Hurts played like crap, the Eagles lost the turnover battle 3-1, and their defense was a more than a month away from finding their footing.

The Packers are very tough draw for a 7 seed, but we probably don't need to overthink this one too much..

Evan Macy

@evan_macy |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 11-6

PICK: Eagles 34, Packers 20

Yes, I’m picking an emphatic Eagles victory. I think the Packers are a potent opponent and far from an ideal draw for the Eagles, but the health factor can’t be overstated. Essentially every part of Philadelphia's great on-paper roster will be full go Sunday afternoon and with the home crowd in toe, I expect the Birds to start the postseason with a statement win. 

It won’t all be easy, but the Wild Card will be.

Shamus Clancy

@shamus_clancy | Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 13-4

PICK: Eagles 30, Packers 17

The rust factor for Jalen Hurts' return might be more concerning if the Eagles weren't the most run-heavy team in the NFL. Hurts' versatility undeniably plays an element in that potent rushing attack, but it begins with the Eagles' maulers on the offensive line and would-be Offensive Player of the Year winner Saquon Barkley on the heels of a 2,000-yard season.

When these teams met in Week 1, it was on a neutral field, the Birds lost the turnover battle, Hurts played poorly and Vic Fangio's defense had yet to reach its final dominant form. All those things are now flipping in the Eagles' advantage.

MORE: Eagles-Packers Wild Card Round injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome

@itssnick | EmailStories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 12-5

PICK: Eagles 33, Packers 14

They're gonna smoke the Packers, dude.

Everyone is healthy, and for a team that won 12 of its last 13 behind dominant rushing, a pass game that showed it can execute when it needs to, and a defense that has rarely given opponents much since the Week 5. 

The Packers are a good team, but I don't think they're contending good just yet. The Eagles are, and it's going to show on Sunday.

MORE: The history of Eagles-Packers playoff games

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL playoffs NFL Wild Card Saquon Barkley Jordan Love A.J. Brown Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Business

Macy's to close Center City store in historic Wanamaker building

Macys closing eagle

Sponsored

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan

Purchased - Couple reviewing health plans on the sofa

Wildlife

Philly Zoo offers behind-the-scenes tours in January for $150-$500

Zoo behind the scenes

Men's Health

The American population is aging, and the fitness industry is adjusting

Fitness Baby Boomers

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Fire breathing, beer and Philly Auto Show

Weekend guide

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved