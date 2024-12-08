Eagles-Panthers Week 14 inactives, with analysis

December 08, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles listed eight players (not including resting players) on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers listed seven players on their initial injury report.
Here are the Eagles' and Panthers' inactives, with analysis...
The Eagles elevated FB Khari Blasingame and S Andre Sam from the practice squad for this game. Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback.
• S Reed Blankenship: Blankenship suffered a concussion against the Ravens, his second in as many seasons. Tristin McCollum will start at safety.
• S Sydney Brown: Brown is out with a knee injury. The Eagles are thin at safety. Avonte Maddox will likely fill in as a depth guy.
• WR/RS Britain Covey: Cooper DeJean will handle punt returns. He has done a nice job when he has had to fill in for Covey at other times this season.
• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll.
• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.
• OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center.
• TE Dallas Goedert (IR): Goedert has 38 catches on 46 targets for 441 yards and 2 TDs this season. He doesn't have high volume stats, but he has been an efficient receiver when the ball has come his way, averaging 9.6 yards per target. Calcaterra will start in Goedert's absence, and E.J. Jenkins was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
• EDGE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham tore his left triceps in the Eagles' win over the Rams. Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. Graham finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career.
• EDGE Bryce Huff (IR): After signing a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason in free agency, Huff has had a disappointing first season in Philly. He has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble through 10 games after racking up double-digit sacks in 2023 in his final season with the Jets. With Huff out, more opportunities have opened up for third-round rookie Jalyx Hunt to get on the field.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR): VanSumeren was a core special teams player and linebacker who became a fullback for the Eagles this season, and looked pretty good in that role. He suffered a lower body injury during practice and landed on IR.
• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that was originally supposed to keep him out 6-8 weeks.
The Panthers' inactives:
All of the Panthers' inactives vs. Eagles:— Joe Person (@josephperson) December 8, 2024
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
WR Jalen Coker
S Jammie Robinson
CB Shemar Bartholomew
CB Akayleb Evans
CB Caleb Farley
OL Jarrett Kingston
The most notable name above is Jadeveon Clowney, who is best known by Eagles fans as the guy who intentionally speared Carson Wentz in the head, knocking him out of a playoff game with a concussion.
• DT Derrick Brown (IR): Brown was the Panthers' lone Pro Bowl player in 2023. He suffered a meniscus injury Week 1, and is done for the season.
• LB Shaq Thompson (IR): Thompson is a 10-year veteran, and was a starting linebacker for the Panthers. He tore an Achilles Week 4, and is done for the season. He had 35 tackles in four games.
• C Austin Corbett (IR): Corbett was the Panthers' starting center. He suffered a biceps injury and is done for the season. Backup Cade Mays has filled in.
• RB Miles Sanders (IR): As we have seen with Saquon Barkley this season, running backs play better behind the Eagles' offensive line than they do with much worse teams. Sanders averaged 5.0 yards per carry during his Eagles career, but he has averaged 3.4 yards per carry in his two seasons in Carolina. Chuba Hubbard is the Panthers' starting running back.
• S Nick Scott (IR): Scott has 28 and 2 pass breakups in 7 games. Role player. He had his 21-day window opened for return from IR.
• TE Ian Thomas (IR): Thomas has played a lot of snaps for the Panthers, but he was never much of a threat as a receiver with just 119 receptions in 7 seasons (17 per season).
