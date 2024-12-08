Eagles-Panthers Week 14 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed eight players (not including resting players) on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers listed seven players on their initial injury report.

Here are the Eagles' and Panthers' inactives, with analysis...

The Eagles elevated FB Khari Blasingame and S Andre Sam from the practice squad for this game. Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback.

• S Reed Blankenship: Blankenship suffered a concussion against the Ravens, his second in as many seasons. Tristin McCollum will start at safety.



• S Sydney Brown: Brown is out with a knee injury. The Eagles are thin at safety. Avonte Maddox will likely fill in as a depth guy.



• WR/RS Britain Covey: Cooper DeJean will handle punt returns. He has done a nice job when he has had to fill in for Covey at other times this season.



• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll.

• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.

• OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center.