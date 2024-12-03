NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 14 edition

Week 13 of the NFL season is in the books, and each the top four teams in the NFC held serve. There are no new obituaries this week, so let's just get right to the Hierarchy.

Graveyard





Hierarchy

11) 49ers (5-7): As we noted in our Week 13 picks, the 49ers were without the following starters on Sunday against the Bills:

LT Trent Williams DE Nick Bosa WR Brandon Aiyuk DT Javon Hargrave S Talanoa Hufanga LB Dre Greenlaw CB Deommodore Lenoir LG Aaron Banks DT Jordan Elliott P Mitch Wishnowski

They predictably got their asses kicked. Now they'll also be without Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason:

And yet, they play fraud teams – Bears, Rams, Dolphins – the next three weeks, and they're in a division where there isn't anything close to a Super Bowl contender. I can't kill them off yet. One more loss should do it.